Operation Holiday Cheer: Send season’s greetings to NM veterans

SANTA FE – The Department of Veterans Services is asking New Mexicans to take part in Operation Holiday Cheer 2021 to bring season’s greetings to residents and staff of the New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences.

Launched last year, Operation Holiday Cheer asks people to send holiday cards to the home. Many residents have little contact with family – or no family at all. Many staff members work through the holidays as the home provides year-round, round-the-clock care.

Cards sent to the home will be evenly distributed among residents and staff. The cards need only be addressed with “Dear Veteran” or “Dear Hero” and contain a short message of appreciation for the veteran’s military service. Cards to staff members can be addressed with “Dear Frontline Hero,” or other terms of endearment, along with a brief message of appreciation for providing care for the home’s residents.

“Last year, we launched Operation Holiday Cheer with great success,” Veterans Services Secretary Sonya L. Smith said.

“Over 2,000 holiday greeting cards were sent to the state veterans’ home from New Mexicans across the state, as well as residents of other states. We’d like to double that number this year.

“The holiday season can be a very lonely, very emotionally painful time of year for many of the residents,” she added.

“We just want to be able to bring a little holiday cheer into their lives, and let them know that we appreciate their service for our country – or for caring for the residents – and that we are thinking of them this holiday season.”