Spectacular ‘Mean Girls’ cast brings plenty of sass, laughs to stage

They did it — they made “fetch” happen.

On Wednesday night at Popejoy Hall, many in the crowd wore pink.

After all, it’s a rule in “Mean Girls.”

The Tony Award-nominated musical is currently being staged at Popejoy through Sunday, Dec. 12, and it’s simply delightful.

The musical — based off the 2004 film — tells the story of Cady Heron, who may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois.

She takes on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George.

But when Heron devises a plan to end George’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

“Mean Girls” opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, following its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, DC, in fall 2017. The production is the first for Popejoy Hall in nearly two years.

One thing is clear with the cast of “Mean Girls,” as each performer was perfectly cast.

Let’s start with Nadina Hassan, who is making her debut as George. It is also Hassan’s first national tour.

Fans are familiar with Rachel McAdams’ iconic role in the film. Yet, as Hassan takes the reins as George, she’s pure power.

In the number, “Meet the Plastics,” Hassan is the definition of a mean girl. With attitude, she introduces the audience to her character, which is merely a glimpse of how much of a calculated genius she is.

Then there’s Danielle Wade, who plays Heron — the wide-eyed home-schooled student who dives into the murky waters of public school.

Wade tackles the role with honesty, which makes for some seriously amazing scenes.

Rounding out the plastics are Megan Masako Haley as Gretchen Wieners and Jonalyn Saxer as Karen Smith.

This powerful duo pulled focus throughout the show — Haley with her perfect execution of being neurotic and Smith for making dumb look really smart.

“Mean Girls” wouldn’t be complete without Mary Kate Morrissey as Janis Sarkisian and Eric Huffman as Damian Hubbard.

The pair are also narrators of the musical.

Morrissey captures the angst-filled life of Sarkisian. Meanwhile, Huffman brings a shining, amazing light to Hubbard. Both performers brought plenty of laughs.

It was difficult to pick a favorite character because the entire cast was just that good.

A musical wouldn’t be complete without the scenic, costume, lighting, sound and video design – which were all spectacular.

“Mean Girls” is fast paced and the transitions were near perfect.

There’s a message of solidarity and compassion in the musical and it’s one that we often need to remember.

There are a handful of performances left at Popejoy and “Mean Girls” is worth every moment. The best one-liners from the film make it into the musical, and there are new songs that move the story along brilliantly.

So, get in … we’re going to Popejoy.

‘Mean Girls’

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11; 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12

WHERE: Popejoy Hall, University of New Mexico campus

HOW MUCH: $49-$112, plus fees at popejoypresents.com