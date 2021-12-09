 One killed, multiple people wounded in overnight shooting - Albuquerque Journal

One killed, multiple people wounded in overnight shooting

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police investigate a homicide near Port Avenue and Bluewater NW early Thursday morning. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

Albuquerque police say one person was killed and multiple people were injured when gunfire broke out in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Officer Chase Jewell, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers were dispatched to the area of Port Avenue and Bluewater Road after midnight after someone reported that people were fighting and shots had been fired.

“Upon arrival, officers located multiple individuals with gunshot wounds,” Jewell said. “These individuals were transported to local hospitals where one succumbed to their injuries…”

He added that one person had been detained for questioning.

Authorities didn’t say how many people had been shot or whether the person killed was a man or a woman.

“An update will be provided as soon as information becomes available,” Jewell said.


