 Feds investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon park - Albuquerque Journal

Feds investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon park

By Associated Press

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Federal agents are investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon National Park.

National Park Service special agents with the Investigative Services Branch said they were working to identify potential female victims of surreptitious recordings taken in bathroom facilities in the canyon’s backcountry.

In September 2020, park visitors at Phantom Ranch reported that they believed a maintenance worker had recorded them while using a toilet.

Authorities said that worker was subsequently fired and removed from the park.

Additional information about the fired worker wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

Federal authorities said that for the past year, agents have been working to identify the scope of the suspect’s activity.

There is no indication so far that the images were shared or distributed by the suspect, according to authorities, who said the voyeurism incidents remain an active and open criminal matter.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona reports state's 1st case of omicron variant
Around the Region
Arizona's first known case of the ... Arizona's first known case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in Yavapai County, state and local health officials said Wednesday. The Arizona Department ...
2
Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, driver hurt in shootout
Around the Region
A shootout during a traffic stop ... A shootout during a traffic stop at Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in ...
3
Fourth teen charged in suburban Denver high school shooting
Around the Region
A fourth teenager has been charged ... A fourth teenager has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver ...
4
Appeals court sides with GOP in Arizona voting rules ...
Around the Region
A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday ... A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Arizona doesn't have to give voters who forget to sign their mail ballot time after the election ...
5
Colorado's top elections official seeks security protection
Around the Region
Colorado's Democratic secretary of state is ... Colorado's Democratic secretary of state is asking lawmakers for $200,000 annually for guards and other security-related measures after receiving escalating threats over her advocacy ...
6
Pima County supervisors fill 2 vacancies in Arizona House
Around the Region
The Pima County Board of Supervisors ... The Pima County Board of Supervisors has appointed real estate investor and U.S. Army Reserve officer Morgan Abraham and attorney and law professor Christopher ...
7
Democrat Matthew Dowd drops out of lieutenant governor race
Around the Region
A former political advisor to Republican ... A former political advisor to Republican President George W. Bush withdrew Tuesday from the race for next year's Democratic nomination for Texas lieutenant governor. ...
8
Tucson names Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar as new police ...
Around the Region
The Tucson City Council has voted ... The Tucson City Council has voted unanimously to make Deputy Chief Chad Kasmar the new chief of the city's police department. Kasmar, a 21-year ...
9
2 skiers die at Colorado resort in just over ...
Around the Region
A 60-year-old skier died after crashing ... A 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain in northern Colorado, the second death at the resort in about a ...