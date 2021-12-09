Forecasters warn of hazardous driving conditions from storm

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Forecasters warned of difficult driving conditions across Arizona’s high country Thursday and early Friday from a winter storm expected to produce widespread rain and snow along with gusty winds.

Drivers in higher elevations should be prepared for patches of blowing snow, the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff said.

Conditions will improve over the weekend but another storm is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday, the office said.

Snowfall amounts Thursday and early Friday could total up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) above 6,000 feet (1,828 meters) , with over 5 inches (12.7 centimeters) above 8,000 feet (2,438.meters).

