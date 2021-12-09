 Arizona reporting COVID case, death rates by vaccine status - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reporting COVID case, death rates by vaccine status

By Associated Press

PHOENX — Arizona’s public health agency is starting what it says will be regular reports looking at state COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status.

The first such report was posted Wednesday on the state Department of Health Services ‘s coronavirus dashboard.

Interim Director Don Herrington said in a blog post that it shows “significant increases in risk of COVID-19 infection and death among those who are not vaccinated.”

According to the report, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The department said the report will be updated every two weeks.

The data in the report begins on June 20, which is when Herrington said the delta variant because the dominant variant in Arizona.

“The biggest takeaway from this report is that every week and across all age groups, people who were unvaccinated had a greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and a greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated,” Herrington wrote.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Arizona reporting COVID case, death rates by vaccine status
Around the Region
Arizona's public health agency is starting ... Arizona's public health agency is starting what it says will be regular reports looking at state COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status. ...
2
Forecasters warn of hazardous driving conditions from storm
Around the Region
Forecasters warned of difficult driving conditions ... Forecasters warned of difficult driving conditions across Arizona's high country Friday from a winter storm expected to produce widespread rain and snow along with ...
3
Feds investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon park
Around the Region
Federal agents are investigating voyeurism incidents ... Federal agents are investigating voyeurism incidents at Grand Canyon National Park. National Park Service special agents with the Investigative Services Branch said they were ...
4
Hobbs issues forceful apology for role in firing Black ...
Around the Region
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs ... Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs apologized 'unequivocally' Wednesday to a Black woman who was fired from her legislative job six years ago, her ...
5
West Texas man acquitted in fatal shooting of police ...
Around the Region
A West Texas man was acquitted ... A West Texas man was acquitted of murder Wednesday in the 2019 fatal shooting of a police officer who was shot while checking a ...
6
Arizona reports state's 1st case of omicron variant
Around the Region
Arizona's first known case of the ... Arizona's first known case of the omicron variant has been confirmed in Yavapai County, state and local health officials said Wednesday. The Arizona Department ...
7
Rocky Mountain National Park ranger, driver hurt in shootout
Around the Region
A shootout during a traffic stop ... A shootout during a traffic stop at Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park wounded a ranger and one of two suspects who were involved in ...
8
Fourth teen charged in suburban Denver high school shooting
Around the Region
A fourth teenager has been charged ... A fourth teenager has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that wounded three students in the parking lot of a suburban Denver ...
9
Appeals court sides with GOP in Arizona voting rules ...
Around the Region
A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday ... A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that Arizona doesn't have to give voters who forget to sign their mail ballot time after the election ...