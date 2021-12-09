Arizona reporting COVID case, death rates by vaccine status

PHOENX — Arizona’s public health agency is starting what it says will be regular reports looking at state COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status.

The first such report was posted Wednesday on the state Department of Health Services ‘s coronavirus dashboard.

Interim Director Don Herrington said in a blog post that it shows “significant increases in risk of COVID-19 infection and death among those who are not vaccinated.”

According to the report, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 3.9 more times as likely to test positive for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people and 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The department said the report will be updated every two weeks.

The data in the report begins on June 20, which is when Herrington said the delta variant because the dominant variant in Arizona.

“The biggest takeaway from this report is that every week and across all age groups, people who were unvaccinated had a greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 and a greater risk of dying from COVID-19 than people who were fully vaccinated,” Herrington wrote.