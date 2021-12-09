 Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking - Albuquerque Journal

Group: Pandemic tech tools raise risk of everyday tracking

By Kelvin Chan / Associated Press

LONDON — Tech tools like digital contact tracing apps and artificial intelligence that European governments rolled out to combat COVID-19 failed to play a key role in solving the pandemic and now threaten to make such monitoring widely accepted, a new report shows.

The health surveillance technologies that many European countries deployed after the coronavirus pandemic erupted last year were often adopted without enough transparency, safeguards or democratic debate, according to a report released Thursday by AlgorithmWatch, a nonprofit research group that tracks the impact of AI systems.

Authorities scrambled to develop new technologies or use existing ones to combat the virus’s spread. They built digital contact tracing apps to track who infected people had been around and later developed vaccine passports to verify people had received COVID-19 shots in order to travel or get into concerts, restaurants and other businesses. Some used drones and devices to enforce social distancing rules.

Many of these systems used “automated decision-making” technology, which reduced the complex social challenges posed by COVID-19 to a set of technology issues in need of tech solutions, the Berlin-based nonprofit said.

AlgorithmWatch acknowledged that technology played a role in helping save some lives during the pandemic, such as through the use of artificial intelligence to efficiently distribute vaccines.

But the report’s authors said the most worrying trend was how the pandemic was used to “further entrench and normalize the surveillance, monitoring, measuring and prediction of an increasing number of daily activities — now essentially including public and personal health purposes.”

That’s an even larger problem considering the “bugs, fakery, data leaks” the group says are present in such tools, and the growing number of uses for information from COVID-fighting tech around the world.

Among the group’s recommendations: use an “evidence based” approach when rolling out automated decision-making technology and clearly limit its use to avoid “mass opaque deployments” that are bad for democracy.

The report documented the false starts and pitfalls that came with rushing out new and untested technology, focusing mainly on European countries.

In the early days of an initial 2020 lockdown, Belgian police planned to use drones to monitor social distancing but dropped the idea after a backlash. There was also a move to use security cameras originally installed to fight serious crime and terrorism in an example of “function creep” — where technology is used for a different purpose than originally intended. That brought an expanded risk of a “surveillance society,” the report said.

Contact tracing apps flourished. Most are based on technology jointly developed by Apple and Google and use Bluetooth signals to anonymously log any smartphones that have been in close, extended contact with a phone belonging to someone who has tested positive.

But uptake was spotty. For example, there’s evidence the Cyprus government’s tracing app “was not widely adopted,” the report said.

The Dutch government’s CoronaCheck vaccination status app was plagued with glitches. Because of the decentralized and privacy sensitive design, its QR code couldn’t be revoked if a user tested positive, allowing continued access to places that required proof of vaccination or a negative test result. It was also possible to manipulate the app to get a fake test result, the report said.

The Dutch health ministry did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

An Estonian chatbot used on a number of public websites gave incorrect information about COVID-19. In one instance in October, it reported there was no vaccination available against the virus.

Poland’s government developed an algorithm to verify the tax residence of entrepreneurs so they could qualify for pandemic financial assistance, but it came under fire for not disclosing details about the algorithm that could be used to assess its effectiveness.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
PNM-Avangrid merger rejected by PRC
ABQnews Seeker
Commission cites 'demonstrated record' of poor ... Commission cites 'demonstrated record' of poor behavior from companies
2
One killed, multiple people wounded in overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was killed and multiple people were injured when gunfire broke out in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood early Thursday morning. ...
3
Congressional map splitting ABQ advances in NM Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats would have an edge in ... Democrats would have an edge in three districts, analysts say, angering GOP
4
APD: Videos show man pummeling infant son
ABQnews Seeker
Seen saying 'die' to child Seen saying 'die' to child
5
COVID hospitalizations most since first of year
ABQnews Seeker
Patients lashing out at health care ... Patients lashing out at health care workers over long wait times
6
Photo of gun in backpack stirs fears at La ...
ABQnews Seeker
Parents, students assail school stance on ... Parents, students assail school stance on matter
7
Senator, Governor's Office escalate spending dispute
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Jacob Candelaria accused of grandstanding ... Sen. Jacob Candelaria accused of grandstanding in court filing
8
‘Disrespect’ a factor in fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a man accused of ... Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man with not one, but two guns for disrespecting him last weekend at an apartment ...
9
Jurors to visit the scene of 10-year-old Victoria Martens’ ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jurors in the child death trial ... Jurors in the child death trial of Fabian Gonzales will board a bus and make a 'site visit' to the apartment where 10-year-old Victoria ...
10
NM House advances new map for 70-seat chamber over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Map still has to be approved ... Map still has to be approved by the Senate and the governor in order to take