Fishing Line for Dec. 9, 2021

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Elephant Butte Lake, Olivia and Sam Gonzales, 5 and 10, of Alamogordo caught a 6-pound and 10-pound blue catfish using cut bait Dec. 4. … Brandon May of Elephant Butte caught and released a 3-pound smallmouth bass using a watermelon green plastic worm Nov. 29.

Alfonso Sanchez and Hunter Sanchez, 4 and 9, of Raton caught their limits of trout at Lake Maloya using homemade orange garlic dough balls Dec. 4.

Carter Polkovitz, 4, of Rio Rancho caught his limit of kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake using snagging hooks Nov. 28.

Rachel Lovato of Santa Fe caught a 24-inch cutbow on the Pecos River using Balls O’ Fire salmon eggs Nov. 28.

Naya Rehnberg, 4, of Albuquerque caught and released 5 rainbow trout ranging in size from 12 to 15 inches at Tingley Beach using garlic PowerBait on Nov. 26.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME AND FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 2.62 cubic feet per second. Fishing for trout was good using small worms and grey nymph flies.

Clayton Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

New winter season hours Conchas Lake: Open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Please contact State Parks at 1-888-667-2757 with any questions.

At Costilla Creek, fishing for trout was good using caddis dry flies. The department has implemented the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involved removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2022. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

New winter season hours at Eagle Nest Lake: Open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The Moreno and Six Mile free access areas for New Mexico licensed anglers and hunters at Eagle Nest will remain open for day-use daily. Please contact State Parks at 1-888-667-2757 with any questions. Fishing for trout was slow to fair using peach PowerBait. Fishing for perch was fair using worms.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was good using streamer flies and pink PowerBait.

Gallinas River had no reports from anglers this week.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using homemade orange garlic dough balls.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Fishing for trout at Monastery Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Morphy Lake is closed for the season and will reopen in March 2022.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was good using Balls O’ Fire salmon eggs and yellow Panther Martin spinners.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 35.1 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using dry flies with dropper nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 399 cfs. Fishing for trout near Pilar was good using size 18 mayfly dry flies, emerger flies, worm pattern flies and leech pattern flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 5.05 cfs.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was 3.82 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was slow to fair using orange PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for white bass and walleye at Ute Lake was fair to good using vertical jigging blade baits, slab spoons, grubs and swimbaits in 20 to 25 feet of water near the main lake channel. The water surface temperature was in the low 50s and the water’s color was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 204 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was fair to good using floating orange Rapala lures.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 97.3 cfs and 752 cfs, respectively. There were no reports this week from below El Vado Lake. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was slow and anglers reported high water flow. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Cochiti Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

A release of water from the El Vado dam has begun to lower El Vado Lake in preparation for dam reconstruction. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair using snagging hooks north of where the Chama River enters El Vado Lake. Snagging is allowed between the Heron Lake release and the El Vado Lake dam. Snagging is prohibited in the quality waters upstream from the Heron Lake release as it violates quality waters rules.

Fishing for trout at Fenton Lake was good using nymph flies, salmon eggs, Woolly Bugger flies and green PowerBait. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

All boat ramps are currently closed at Heron Lake. Small watercraft such as kayaks and paddleboards can launch from the shoreline. Fishing for kokanee salmon was fair to good using snagging hooks near Sierra Vista boat launch at Ridge Rock and at the bottom corner of the dam at Ridge Rock.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the village of Jemez Springs on Monday morning was 14.1 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using gold and silver spinners.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May 2022.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for kokanee salmon at Navajo Lake was good using snagging hooks near the dam.

The Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 280 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using red annelid flies and size 22-26 black, grey and olive midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using worms and yellow streamer flies.

Fishing for trout at Seven Springs Brood Pond was good using garlic dough bait, green PowerBait and worms.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using garlic PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using beetle imitation flies, marshmallows, salmon peach PowerBait and garlic PowerBait.

Fishing for all species was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Bill Evans Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using watermelon green plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was good using cut carp bait and shad.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was fair to good using PowerBait, worms and salmon eggs.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 57.3 cfs. Fishing for trout near the Catwalk Recreation Area in Glenwood was good using size 18 hare’s ear flies and barbless egg worm combo flies.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good using egg worm combo flies.

Fishing for trout at Lake Roberts was good using beaded egg and worm flies.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Quemado Lake was fair to good using pink and salmon peach PowerBait.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.08 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was very good using chartreuse PowerBait, orange Gulp PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and small bluegill swimbaits. Fishing for bass was fair using live worms. Fishing for bluegill was good using beadhead nymph flies and Beetle Bou jigs.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was slow to fair using garlic PowerBait and Velveeta cheese.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was slow to fair using orange PowerBait.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 8.26 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until 2022.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair using shad pattern crankbaits and wacky rigged Senko worms.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good using lures and garlic dough bait.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using nightcrawler worms and garlic PowerBait.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was fair to good using PowerBait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 15.9 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.31 cfs.

Due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve.

Fishing for walleye at Sumner Lake was fair to good using 3-inch transparent swimbaits. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using beef liver and chicken liver.