NM state senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special session

SANTA FE — State Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales acknowledged Thursday having tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing special legislative session on redistricting.

Gonzales, a Democrat from Ranchos de Taos, said he was tested before meeting with a tribal governor this week and got a positive test result. He said he immediately informed Senate leadership and then made the roughly 80-minute drive back to his house, where he is self-isolating.

In addition, Gonzales said he was experiencing only minor symptoms but was planning to seek monoclonal antibody treatment to reduce possible future symptoms.

“It did come as a surprise,” Gonzales said in a telephone interview.

He also said he was not sure exactly how he might have been exposed to COVID-19, saying, “We’re around a lot of people; it’s hard to say.”

Under Senate rules adopted for the special session, members who test positive for COVID-19 are required to inform their caucus leaders. But the rules do not allow such legislators to participate in floor debates or votes remotely.

The rules do allow members of the chamber who are close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to continue attending floor sessions in person if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus.

Unvaccinated senators who are close contacts of an individual who test positive are required to self-isolate, but can participate in the chamber’s debates and votes remotely.

Gonzales said he was hopeful the rules could be suspended or changed to allow him to participate from his Taos County home.

Meanwhile, all visitors to the Roundhouse for the ongoing special session are required to show proof of having been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the building, though that requirement does not apply to legislators.

However, Gonzales said he is fully vaccinated and recently got a booster shot.

He also said he tested negative for COVID-19 after meeting with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other legislators in the run-up to the special session.

It was unclear Thursday how the positive case would impact the special session, as contact tracing protocols were being followed to identify possible exposures and next steps.

At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, urged people to remain claim and seek out guidance from legislative staff or the Department of Health if they have any concerns about whether they were exposed.

The committee then started its usual schedule of presentations on budget matters.

Journal Capitol Bureau reporter Dan McKay contributed to this report.