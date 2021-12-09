 NM state senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special session - Albuquerque Journal

NM state senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special session

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales, D-Ranchos de Taos, speaks on the House floor in this January 2019 file photo. Gonzales, who served in the House before being appointed to the Senate in December 2019, said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 during a special legislative session and is currently self-isolating at his home. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — State Sen. Roberto “Bobby” Gonzales acknowledged Thursday having tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing special legislative session on redistricting.

Gonzales, a Democrat from Ranchos de Taos, said he was tested before meeting with a tribal governor this week and got a positive test result. He said he immediately informed Senate leadership and then made the roughly 80-minute drive back to his house, where he is self-isolating.

In addition, Gonzales said he was experiencing only minor symptoms but was planning to seek monoclonal antibody treatment to reduce possible future symptoms.

“It did come as a surprise,” Gonzales said in a telephone interview.

He also said he was not sure exactly how he might have been exposed to COVID-19, saying, “We’re around a lot of people; it’s hard to say.”

Under Senate rules adopted for the special session, members who test positive for COVID-19 are required to inform their caucus leaders. But the rules do not allow such legislators to participate in floor debates or votes remotely.

The rules do allow members of the chamber who are close contacts of someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to continue attending floor sessions in person if they are fully vaccinated and test negative for the virus.

Unvaccinated senators who are close contacts of an individual who test positive are required to self-isolate, but can participate in the chamber’s debates and votes remotely.

Gonzales said he was hopeful the rules could be suspended or changed to allow him to participate from his Taos County home.

Meanwhile, all visitors to the Roundhouse for the ongoing special session are required to show proof of having been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to enter the building, though that requirement does not apply to legislators.

However, Gonzales said he is fully vaccinated and recently got a booster shot.

He also said he tested negative for COVID-19 after meeting with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and other legislators in the run-up to the special session.

It was unclear Thursday how the positive case would impact the special session, as contact tracing protocols were being followed to identify possible exposures and next steps.

At the beginning of Thursday’s meeting of the Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, urged people to remain claim and seek out guidance from legislative staff or the Department of Health if they have any concerns about whether they were exposed.

The committee then started its usual schedule of presentations on budget matters.

Journal Capitol Bureau reporter Dan McKay contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM state senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged ... State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged Thursday having tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing special legislative session on redistricting. Gonzales, a Democrat from ...
2
PNM-Avangrid merger rejected by PRC
ABQnews Seeker
Commission cites 'demonstrated record' of poor ... Commission cites 'demonstrated record' of poor behavior from companies
3
‘Mean Girls’ to launch a seven-performance stand at Popejoy ...
Entertainment
Nadina Hassan remembers begging her mother ... Nadina Hassan remembers begging her mother to get the "Mean Girls" DVD from Netflix so she could wat ...
4
One killed, two injured in overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was killed and two others were injured when gunfire broke out in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood early Thursday morning. ...
5
Congressional map splitting ABQ advances in NM Senate
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats would have an edge in ... Democrats would have an edge in three districts, analysts say, angering GOP
6
APD: Videos show man pummeling infant son
ABQnews Seeker
Seen saying 'die' to child Seen saying 'die' to child
7
COVID hospitalizations most since first of year
ABQnews Seeker
Patients lashing out at health care ... Patients lashing out at health care workers over long wait times
8
‘Disrespect’ a factor in fatal shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a man accused of ... Detectives arrested a man accused of fatally shooting another man with not one, but two guns for disrespecting him last weekend at an apartment ...
9
Photo of gun in backpack stirs fears at La ...
ABQnews Seeker
Parents, students assail school stance on ... Parents, students assail school stance on matter
10
Senator, Governor's Office escalate spending dispute
ABQnews Seeker
Sen. Jacob Candelaria accused of grandstanding ... Sen. Jacob Candelaria accused of grandstanding in court filing