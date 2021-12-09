 Probation, $7,600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt - Albuquerque Journal

Probation, $7,600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE-A Las Vegas, New Mexico, man has been found guilty in federal court in Albuquerque of illegally guiding a bighorn sheep hunt in the Carson National Forest.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced Carlos Ortiz, 28, to 18 months probation and fined him $7,600, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque.

According to the release, in August 2020, Ortiz, doing business as Reaper Backcountry Outfitters, was guiding a bighorn sheep hunting party with an itinerary stating the hunt was to take place on the Santa Fe National Forest but the GPS coordinates for the itinerary showed the hunt location was in the Carson National Forest.

“At the time, Ortiz was not authorized to conduct any commercial activity in the Carson National Forest and was not authorized to guide bighorn sheep hunts in the Santa Fe National Forest,” the release states. He was also “not authorized to conduct guided hunts with overnight camping in either forest.”

U.S. Forest Service and New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officers found the party at their campsite in the Carson National Forest and officers encountered two individuals on horseback who said “they were helping Ortiz pack out a bighorn sheep killed by Ortiz’s client,” according to the release. “The officers confirmed that the sheep had been killed in the Carson National Forest.”

The Reaper Backcountry Outfitters website states: “We specialize in Western big game hunting. Hunting is our passion!”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Probation, $7,600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt
ABQnews Seeker
Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal bighorn ... Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt xxxxxx Jump Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal big ...
2
NM state senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged ... State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged Thursday having tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing special legislative session on redistricting. Gonzales, a Democrat from ...
3
Lobo men, Denver to play for first time since ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobos coach Richard Pitino said he ... Lobos coach Richard Pitino said he wants to see how his inexperienced team will respond to the emotional loss is suffered three days ago ...
4
Pit to host TBT basketball in 2022 -- including ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Basketball Tournament, better known as ... The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT, has chosen the Pit as one of its regional host locations for its 2022 $1 million winner-take-all ...
5
One killed, two injured in overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was killed and two others were injured when gunfire broke out in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood early Thursday morning. ...
6
State reports 969 cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Cases come as local leaders continue ... Cases come as local leaders continue to debate vaccines and booster mandates in certain circumstances
7
COVID hospitalizations most since first of year
ABQnews Seeker
Patients lashing out at health care ... Patients lashing out at health care workers over long wait times
8
Photo of gun in backpack stirs fears at La ...
ABQnews Seeker
Parents, students assail school stance on ... Parents, students assail school stance on matter
9
Operation Holiday Cheer: Send season's greetings to NM veterans
ABQnews Seeker
Let them know we appreciate their ... Let them know we appreciate their service for our country – or for caring for the home's residents