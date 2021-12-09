Probation, $7,600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt

SANTA FE-A Las Vegas, New Mexico, man has been found guilty in federal court in Albuquerque of illegally guiding a bighorn sheep hunt in the Carson National Forest.

On Wednesday, the court sentenced Carlos Ortiz, 28, to 18 months probation and fined him $7,600, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Albuquerque.

According to the release, in August 2020, Ortiz, doing business as Reaper Backcountry Outfitters, was guiding a bighorn sheep hunting party with an itinerary stating the hunt was to take place on the Santa Fe National Forest but the GPS coordinates for the itinerary showed the hunt location was in the Carson National Forest.

“At the time, Ortiz was not authorized to conduct any commercial activity in the Carson National Forest and was not authorized to guide bighorn sheep hunts in the Santa Fe National Forest,” the release states. He was also “not authorized to conduct guided hunts with overnight camping in either forest.”

U.S. Forest Service and New Mexico Department of Game and Fish officers found the party at their campsite in the Carson National Forest and officers encountered two individuals on horseback who said “they were helping Ortiz pack out a bighorn sheep killed by Ortiz’s client,” according to the release. “The officers confirmed that the sheep had been killed in the Carson National Forest.”

The Reaper Backcountry Outfitters website states: “We specialize in Western big game hunting. Hunting is our passion!”