 Phoenix police officer quits after being charged with fraud - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix police officer quits after being charged with fraud

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A Phoenix police officer has resigned after being indicted on charges accusing her and a co-defendant of defrauding the federal government of over $1.2 million of pandemic relief money.

Toni Richardson was arrested Dec. 1 on a Nov. 23 indictment charging her with conspiracy, bank fraud and money laundering, federal court records state.

Richardson resigned after the Police Department learned of the allegations and began the process of terminating her, said Sgt. Andy Williams, a department spokesman.

“The alleged actions of this employee go against the core values of the city and everything we stand for as public servants,” Williams said in a statement.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty.

Lloyd Tate, a lawyer listed in court records as representing Richardson, did not not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

The indictment alleged that Richardson and co-defendant Willie Mitchell sought and obtained pandemic relief funding for a social club by falsely claiming it had numerous employees whose jobs the funding would protect.

Instead, the money was spent on personal expenses and transferred into personal accounts, the indictment said.

Court records indicated Mitchell was arrested last week in Texas. It wasn’t clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.


