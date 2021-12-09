Forecasters: Snow, strong winds on tap for NM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Forecasters say much of New Mexico will see blustery weather late Thursday and early Friday from a storm expected to produce significant snowfall in some mountain ranges in the west and north.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to produce winds that could be strong enough to cause damage, along with hazardous travel conditions, power outages and reduced visibility.

The heaviest snow, 4 inches (10 centimeters) or more, was expected in the Tusas, Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains, with the Tusas mountains getting the most, the weather service said.

The snow and winds will combine to make travel hazardous, and blowing snow will be possible as winds increase, the service said.

Wind gusts of up to 50 mph (80 kph) are possible across eastern New Mexico, which could cause blowing dust, power outages and crosswinds on roads, the service said.