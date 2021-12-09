 LEDA grant awarded to another rural NM airport - Albuquerque Journal

LEDA grant awarded to another rural NM airport

By Journal Staff Report /

Taos Regional Airport. The New Mexico Economic Development Department has awarded an infrastructure grant to Taos, intended to help the community invest in its airport industrial park. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Economic Development Department)

The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Thursday that it has awarded an infrastructure grant to the town of Taos, intended to help the town invest in its airport industrial park.

The agreement is pending local government approval, and would provide up to $1.7 million from EDD for a water distribution extension to the Taos Regional Airport, according to a news release from the state agency.

The new infrastructure will allow for light manufacturing and distribution businesses to grow, accommodate aviation-related services, and allow the community to expand its foothold in alternative energy, film, and technology services, according to EDD.

The project includes a 6.5-mile water transmission line extension as well as a pump station and several easements. The town has received a $2 million CARES Act grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help with project costs, the release said.

The grant, made under the Local Economic Development Act, comes under recent authority given to EDD that allows assistance to rural communities for infrastructure improvements that can boost jobs and expand economic capacity without a specific project lined up.

The Taos grant was the third made under the program. The Moriarty Municipal Airport received a $283,000 LEDA grant in 2020 and the city of Clovis was awarded a $2.13 million LEDA grant to extend a municipal waterline to serve its airport last month through the program, according to the state agency.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
LEDA grant awarded to another rural NM airport
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Economic Development Department ... The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Thursday that it has awarded an infrastructure grant to the town of Taos, intended to help the ...
2
Probation, $7,600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt
ABQnews Seeker
Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal bighorn ... Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt xxxxxx Jump Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal big ...
3
Forecasters: Snow, strong winds on tap for NM
ABQnews Seeker
Forecasters say much of New Mexico ... Forecasters say much of New Mexico will see blustery weather late Thursday and early Friday from a storm expected to produce significant snowfall in ...
4
NM state senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged ... State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged Thursday having tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing special legislative session on redistricting. Gonzales, a Democrat from ...
5
Lobo men, Denver to play for first time since ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobos coach Richard Pitino said he ... Lobos coach Richard Pitino said he wants to see how his inexperienced team will respond to the emotional loss is suffered three days ago ...
6
Pit to host TBT basketball in 2022 -- including ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Basketball Tournament, better known as ... The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT, has chosen the Pit as one of its regional host locations for its 2022 $1 million winner-take-all ...
7
One killed, two injured in overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was killed and two others were injured when gunfire broke out in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood early Thursday morning. ...
8
State reports 969 cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Cases come as local leaders continue ... Cases come as local leaders continue to debate vaccines and booster mandates in certain circumstances
9
COVID hospitalizations most since first of year
ABQnews Seeker
Patients lashing out at health care ... Patients lashing out at health care workers over long wait times