LEDA grant awarded to another rural NM airport

The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Thursday that it has awarded an infrastructure grant to the town of Taos, intended to help the town invest in its airport industrial park.

The agreement is pending local government approval, and would provide up to $1.7 million from EDD for a water distribution extension to the Taos Regional Airport, according to a news release from the state agency.

The new infrastructure will allow for light manufacturing and distribution businesses to grow, accommodate aviation-related services, and allow the community to expand its foothold in alternative energy, film, and technology services, according to EDD.

The project includes a 6.5-mile water transmission line extension as well as a pump station and several easements. The town has received a $2 million CARES Act grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to help with project costs, the release said.

The grant, made under the Local Economic Development Act, comes under recent authority given to EDD that allows assistance to rural communities for infrastructure improvements that can boost jobs and expand economic capacity without a specific project lined up.

The Taos grant was the third made under the program. The Moriarty Municipal Airport received a $283,000 LEDA grant in 2020 and the city of Clovis was awarded a $2.13 million LEDA grant to extend a municipal waterline to serve its airport last month through the program, according to the state agency.