 Medical malpractice added to agenda of special session - Albuquerque Journal

Medical malpractice added to agenda of special session

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The state Capitol in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized legislators Thursday to take emergency action to update New Mexico’s new medical malpractice law to address insurance concerns raised by independent medical practices and physicians.

She amended her proclamation for the special legislative session that began this week to allow lawmakers to take up a bill clarifying that independent physicians aren’t considered employees or agents of a hospital — and thus exposed to more legal liability — if they visit a hospital to perform surgery or handle other work.

The proposal, House Bill 11, makes other technical changes to the law, too, to clarify the legal liability for outpatient clinics.

Independent physicians and their medical practices warned legislators this week that they expected to close their offices or curtail operations Dec. 31 because of an inability to get insurance.

The concern surfaced after insurance carriers raised questions about how to interpret language in the new Medical Malpractice Act defining who in the health care system should be subject to a $4 million cap on certain legal damages and who faces a $750,000 cap.

Bipartisan legislation updating the act was passed earlier this year. It made hospitals subject to the higher cap and put independent physicians under the lower cap, but insurance carriers later questioned how to treat independent doctors who sometimes work at a hospital or who own and operate small clinics.

A coalition of trial lawyers, patients, physicians and hospitals reached agreement this week on what they described as technical fixes that would clarify the law to ensure it worked as intended.

Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, is controls the agenda of the special session, and she agreed Thursday to add the issue to the list of topics legislators may take up.

Her office “met with all concerned parties after being made aware of the concerns and agreed to make a technical fix to the act germane in the ongoing special session in order to avert any unintended consequences of the act as it is currently written,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said.

The proposal is expected to go before the House Judiciary Committee on Friday morning and could reach the full House for consideration late in the day. It would also need Senate approval to reach the governor.

Besides the medical malpractice, the special session is otherwise dedicated to redistricting and the allocation of federal stimulus funds.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
LEDA grant awarded to another rural NM airport
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Economic Development Department ... The New Mexico Economic Development Department announced Thursday that it has awarded an infrastructure grant to the town of Taos, intended to help the ...
2
Probation, $7,600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt
ABQnews Seeker
Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal bighorn ... Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal bighorn hunt xxxxxx Jump Probation, $7.600 fine for illegal big ...
3
Medical malpractice added to agenda of special session
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized legislators ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham authorized legislators Thursday to take emergency action to update New Mexico's new medical malpractice law to address insurance concerns raised ...
4
Forecasters: Snow, strong winds on tap for NM
ABQnews Seeker
Forecasters say much of New Mexico ... Forecasters say much of New Mexico will see blustery weather late Thursday and early Friday from a storm expected to produce significant snowfall in ...
5
NM state senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special ...
ABQnews Seeker
State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged ... State Sen. Roberto 'Bobby' Gonzales acknowledged Thursday having tested positive for COVID-19 during the ongoing special legislative session on redistricting. Gonzales, a Democrat from ...
6
Lobo men, Denver to play for first time since ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lobos coach Richard Pitino said he ... Lobos coach Richard Pitino said he wants to see how his inexperienced team will respond to the emotional loss is suffered three days ago ...
7
Pit to host TBT basketball in 2022 -- including ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Basketball Tournament, better known as ... The Basketball Tournament, better known as TBT, has chosen the Pit as one of its regional host locations for its 2022 $1 million winner-take-all ...
8
One killed, two injured in overnight shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say one person was ... Albuquerque police say one person was killed and two others were injured when gunfire broke out in a Northwest Albuquerque neighborhood early Thursday morning. ...
9
State reports 969 cases, 11 deaths
ABQnews Seeker
Cases come as local leaders continue ... Cases come as local leaders continue to debate vaccines and booster mandates in certain circumstances