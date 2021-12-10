Editorial: Yes to teacher raises, but with accountability to student academics

‘Round and ’round we go, chasing an elusive formula to improve K-12 educational outcomes in our state.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has planted a flag on the issue of teacher pay, asking the Legislature to boost New Mexico educational salaries by 7%.

Lawmakers should seriously consider this move — especially given the state’s strong financial outlook. Revenue growth based on consumer spending and revenue from oil and gas production has state economists projecting $1.6 billion in “new” money over this year’s spending levels.

That would easily cover the cost of proposed raises and a revised salary schedule, estimated to cost $280 million a year. In addition to 7% raises, the governor’s proposal calls for increasing the minimum salary for teachers in the state’s three-tier licensing system to $50,000, $60,000 and $70,000. It’s intended to bring N.M. salaries in line with the national average, making the state more competitive with Colorado and Texas. It also serves a long-term goal of making the profession more attractive to college students, putting more in the teaching pipeline.

But let’s not confuse the goals here. Lawmakers shouldn’t expect a hike in teacher pay to be the sole answer to filling teacher vacancies (N.M. Public Education Secretary-designate Kurt Steinhaus recently cited an estimated 1,000 teacher vacancies statewide) and solving the state’s feeble school performance (just one out of three students can read at grade level and one out of five can do grade-level math).

If higher salaries get more teachers through the schoolhouse doors and keep them there, fine. We need that. But it’s wishful thinking to expect better pay alone will get more folks into the profession, keep them there or deliver better student performance.

N.M. teachers leave the profession at a much higher rate than the national average. The Legislature needs to consider all factors that contribute to these early exits. Educators and their advocates have testified in the Roundhouse about the need for better support from school leaders, more professional development and extra time to plan. It would be unfair to expect teachers to do better just because they’re making more money.

Speaking of support for teachers, Lujan Grisham’s compensation request correctly applies to all front-line education staff, from teachers’ aides to janitors to counselors. But it makes zero fiscal/bottom-line sense to include all central office administrators in the plan.

Meanwhile, if higher pay is on the menu, some accountability measures should be, too. That means continuing education requirements and measurable performance standards to ensure students are doing better. It’s a sore spot among some, but taxpayers should be able see tangible results. That didn’t happen when we adopted the three-tiered licensing system with raises in 2003 — a 2012 Legislative Finance Committee Report found “nearly 6,000 teachers advanced to new license levels, receiving $59 million in mandatory salary increases” yet “student performance … has not improved.”

As if all that isn’t complicated enough, lawmakers must also consider extended learning times to overcome pandemic-related learning deficits and find ways to boost per-pupil funding to provide more resources to schools, especially in light of the court-ordered Yazzie-Martinez Action Plan that guarantees all public school students the opportunity to be college and career-ready.

Even if these proposed raises materialize, it will take time for them to have an impact on attracting young New Mexicans to the profession. So, other creative approaches will be needed to shore up the teacher workforce. One is waiving the one-year sit-out requirement for teachers to double dip (collect a pension while still working) for a few years. In the past, we’ve also suggested attracting alternative license or J-1 and H-1B visa program teachers from other countries to the classroom. And heavily publicizing alternative licensure programs that get educated, qualified folks into a second career and into a classroom should already be happening.

New Mexico’s K-12 public education has been in trouble for a long time, with an insufficient workforce and abysmal student proficiency results. A debate about teacher pay is a good starting point for a larger discussion about systemic changes that need to occur to get the state’s public education system on the right track.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.