 QB Haener returns to Fresno State team; will he play in New Mexico Bowl? - Albuquerque Journal

QB Haener returns to Fresno State team; will he play in New Mexico Bowl?

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener heads downfield on a long run as New Mexico linebacker Corey Hightower gives chase during their Nov. 13 game, a 34-7 Bulldogs win. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian)

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener addressed his recent entrance and withdrawal of the transfer portal and apologized to Bulldog fans during a two-minute video posted on Fresno State football’s Twitter handle on Thursday.

Haener confirmed his return to the Fresno State football team and will be available against UTEP in the New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque on Dec. 18.

But it hasn’t been determined if he will start or play, said Savannah Stoeckle, a Fresno State sports information director.

Haener did not say if he would play in the bowl game during his message in the video that he ended with, “I’ll see you in 2022.”

Fresno State (9-3) is an 11-point favorite against UTEP (7-5) in the New Mexico Bowl.

Haener had not been practicing with the team since he entered the transfer portal on Nov. 30, 247sports.com reported. Practices have been closed in preparation for the New Mexico Bowl. The Bulldogs leave Fresno for Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Haener, in the video, said he entered the transfer portal to follow coach Kalen DeBoer to Washington because he said he was familiar with the Huskies and DeBoer. In addition, Bulldogs offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb left for Washington.

With Fresno State’s hire of Jeff Tedford as coach on Wednesday, Haener withdrew from the transfer portal. Haener originally transferred to Fresno State from Washington to play for Tedford two years ago, but Tedford stepped down due to health reasons after coaching the Bulldogs from 2017-19.

“I can’t wait to play with Coach Tedford in 2022 and take on the Mountain West with the rest of my teammates and pursue a championship,” Haener said. “It’s something I always wanted to do here and just play one more season as a Bulldog. I can’t imagine myself anywhere else.”

Haener has thrown for 3,810 yards and 32 touchdowns with nine interceptions this season while completing 67.5% of his passes for the Bulldogs. He was named to the All-Mountain West second team.


