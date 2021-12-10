Maps backed by Democrats moving fast at Capitol

SANTA FE — Ten years ago, Democratic legislators in the majority couldn’t agree on a plan to redraw the boundaries of the state’s congressional districts, failing even to send a proposal to the Republican governor.

But a much different picture is coming into focus this year.

Redistricting proposals for Congress and legislative seats are marching quickly through committees as Democrats stick together and use their hefty majorities to propel the maps toward passage — with Republicans powerless so far to stop it.

The fast pace in the first few days of the special session has triggered bitter opposition from Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, on Thursday accused Senate Democrats of meeting privately among themselves to work out the maps ahead of time.

“This process is broken,” Moores said in a committee hearing Thursday.

Democrats, in turn, say they have made the proposed maps public immediately and based them, in large part, on the work of the Citizen Redistricting Committee, an independent group created this year that accepted public testimony in hearings throughout New Mexico.

Many of the changes made to the committee’s recommendations for state senators, for example, ensured two sets of Republican incumbents in southeastern New Mexico weren’t paired in districts, forcing them to run against each other to keep a seat, Democratic senators said.

“We can never take politics out of redistricting — you just can’t,” Sen. Bill O’Neill, D-Albuquerque, said. “But we’re heading in that direction.”

Contrast

The political environment at the Capitol is much different now than a decade ago.

In 2011, Democrats clung to a 36-33 majority over Republicans in the House, giving them almost no margin for disagreement to pass a plan over GOP objections.

This year, Democrats have a 45-24 majority in the House.

Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham also occupies the Governor’s Office this year, in contrast to 2011, when Republican Susana Martinez served as chief executive.

In the end, Martinez vetoed redistricting plans for the state House and Senate, and the Legislature didn’t send her a plan for Congress.

Court action ultimately determined the boundaries.

Senate Majority Whip Linda Lopez — an Albuquerque Democrat who led a redistricting committee 10 years ago — said this year’s session is much different.

The work of the Citizen Redistricting Committee, she said, gave the Legislature a “jump start” this year.

The committee-recommended maps aren’t advancing at the Legislature this year. But they were often the starting point, Democrats said, for the plans now moving forward.

Lopez said 68% of the Senate map moving through the Legislature matches a proposal from the Citizen Redistricting Committee.

“Using the CRC map as the basis,” she said, “you can make this a much more efficient process.”

‘Not a monster’

In the House, Republicans plan to propose their own redrawing of the chamber’s 70 district boundary lines, but it likely faces long odds given Democrats’ decisive majority.

Democrats’ insistence that they based their proposals on the committee recommendations hasn’t quelled GOP concerns. Some House Republicans contend the Democratic-backed maps would specifically target some of their incumbents.

Rep. Martin Zamora, R-Clovis, accused Democrats on the House floor of trying to purge Hispanic Republicans from the chamber by making changes to their districts.

“I am not a monster,” Zamora said this week. “I am not a bad person because I’m a Republican Chicano.”

In a Senate hearing, Republican Sen. Cliff Pirtle of Roswell, said he opted against even introducing his own congressional proposal.

“I know exactly where it’s going to be filed if I brought that forward,” he said Thursday.

Fast pace

Partisan disagreement aside, a host of plans are making fast progress inside the Roundhouse.

The plans moving forward include:

n Senate Bill 1, redrawing congressional districts, has cleared two committees and is awaiting action by the full Senate.

It would give Democrats an edge in all three seats in the U.S. House, according to analysis of voting trends over the last decade. Democrats now hold two of the three seats.

Albuquerque would be split into two districts — with much of the West Side, South Valley and neighborhoods southwest of Downtown going to the 2nd Congressional District, which also cover southern New Mexico.

The remainder of Albuquerque would share a district with Rio Rancho in the 1st Congressional District while also stretching down through Lincoln County to Ruidoso.

n Senate Bill 2, revising boundaries for the 42 state Senate districts, passed one committee Thursday and must clear one more before heading to the full Senate.

It would establish 27 Democratic-leaning districts, similar to the total now. Democrats have held 26 or 27 seats in recent years.

The plan also would pair two sets of incumbents into the same districts — Democrats Bill O’Neill and Gerald Ortiz y Pino in Albuquerque and Republicans Joshua Sanchez of Bosque and Greg Baca of Belen. Baca is the Senate minority leader.

n House Bill 8, redrawing the 70 districts of the state House, has passed two committees and is awaiting action by the full chamber.

It would pair Democrat Dayan Hochman-Vigil and Republican Bill Rehm, both of Albuquerque, and Republican Greg Nibert and independent Phelps Anderson, both of Roswell.

Forty-five of the 70 seats would be Democratic leaning, according to political performance data, the same number of seats Democrats now hold.

n A measure to revise boundaries of the state Public Education Commission.