QB commit Sanders is ready to give Lobos an option

Jah’mar Sanders believes he picked the perfect weekend to visit the University of New Mexico to watch its football team play against UNLV on Nov. 6 and tour the program’s facilities.

Sanders, a dynamic dual-threat quarterback out of Port Arthur, Texas Memorial High, saw the Lobos lose 31-17, and UNLV ended its 14-game losing streak. He saw UNM’s offensive line struggle to protect quarterback Isaiah Chavez, who suffered an ankle injury.

“It made me want to go there more because I see I can actually have the potential to play and step up to help change the environment around there,” Sanders said during a telephone interview. “Even though they lost, I saw they were struggling because of the quarterback injuries. I knew that if I was in that position at that moment I could have helped them win that game.”

A few days after the Lobos’ loss, Sanders committed to UNM. He’s among at least 17 recruits expected to sign with the Lobos when the early signing period begins on Wednesday, when UNM football will host a party at Revel in Albuquerque. Sanders is expected to be the lone quarterback in the recruiting class.

Last year, the Lobos brought in two quarterbacks in the 2021 class, including CJ Montes and Bear Milacek. Both had a redshirt season, with Montes starting one game and seeing action in two other games and Milacek seeing no playing time. The Lobos also had Kentucky transfer Terry Wilson, a senior who suffered a left-elbow injury that ended his season after six games.

UNM coach Danny Gonzales said the Lobos are again recruiting quarterbacks in the transfer portal. He knows the quarterback position is of high importance, especially for an offense that is trying to establish its identity. It’s also an offense that finished 130th and last among Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) schools in total offense, averaging 234.9 yards per game.

Gonzales wants the Lobos to run a zone, triple-option type offense. He has told media to look up video of Coastal Carolina as an example that the scheme can be successful.

Brayten Silbor, from Chaparral High in Scottsdale, Arizona, rated as the top quarterback in the state by the Arizona Republic, had committed to the Lobos in July but reopened his recruitment in late October saying it was due to the Lobos’ change in offensive scheme.

Sanders, in contrast, says he fits that scheme perfectly.

“I’m an all-around quarterback, but my strength is my running,” Sanders said. “I’ve been practicing on my accuracy and power with throwing, but I know I can run the ball.”

Sanders, 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, rushed for over 1,500 yards with 19 touchdowns and passed for over 2,000 yards with 20 touchdowns. Memorial (8-3) lost in the first round of the state playoffs, yet Sanders was named District 9-5A Division I MVP for the second straight year. Sanders sustained a left knee injury in the third quarter after throwing for 153 yards on 13-of-23 passing and rushing for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. Fort Bend Hightower went on to beat Sanders’ Titans 24-21 on a late field goal.

Sanders said he hyperextended the knee and is staying off it for it now. He said he might play basketball as a point guard for the Titans later this season.

He described the recruiting process as difficult because he didn’t receive as much attention to match his impressive statistics. He didn’t receive any other offers from FBS programs. He gained an offer from Football Championship Subdivision Lamar.

Sanders said one of his main contacts at UNM has been quarterbacks coach Drew Mehringer.

Mehringer was on staff at Houston in 2015 when Sanders’ cousin John Leday, a Memorial alumnus, played as a wide receiver for the Cougars. Mehringer was a recruiting coordinator and receivers coach at Houston.

TRANSFER PORTAL: Redshirt freshman safety Quinn Potts, who played in 11 games for UNM this past season, has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

b Wide receiver Ryan Cosper, a former Hope Christian standout who came to UNM as a preferred walk-on last year, is also planning to transfer, he announced on Twitter this week.

b Offensive linemen Cade Briggs and Jack Buford, as well wide receiver Mannie Logan-Green and defensive backs Nic Wilson and Marquae Kirkendoll also recently entered the transfer portal.

BROTHERS REUNITE: Kade Zimmerman, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver, said on Twitter that he is tranferring to UNM from Division II Black Hills State in South Dakota. He is the older brother of Irvine High linebacker Tate Zimmerman, who has committed to the Lobos as part of the 2022 class.

The Zimmerman brothers, a year apart, played for the Vaqueros in Orange County, California.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Rio Rancho senior running back Zach Vigil, who has committed to play at UNM, was recently named the Gatorade New Mexico High School Player of the Year after rushing for 1,553 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season.

Vigil will be the Lobos’ third straight New Mexico Player of the Year, an honor that was also awarded to Chavez for Rio Rancho in 2019 and wide receiver Luke Wysong for Cleveland in 2020.