NMAA denies classification/realignment appeals

Cibola High School was one of four schools on Thursday morning that went before the board of directors of the New Mexico Activities Association to appeal their classification or their most recent alignment.

Cibola’s appeal, like the other three the NMAA board heard on Thursday, was denied.

The Cougars asked to be moved out of District 1-5A in all sports, saying their participation numbers and stagnant enrollment make it difficult to remain competitive with Rio Rancho, Cleveland and Volcano Vista, all of whom currently have hundreds of more students than Cibola. Indeed, four of 5A’s five largest schools by enrollment, including Atrisco Heritage, are members of 1-5A. Hobbs is No. 1 on that list. Cibola ranks 11th.

A suggestion was put forward by Cibola that perhaps it could switch places with La Cueva, with the Cougars going into District 2-5A, the Bears going to 1-5A, and removing West Mesa from 2-5A and instead putting the Mustangs into 5-5A.

Alamogordo, Bernalillo and Pecos also voiced appeals, which generally are heard the week after the NMAA announces its new alignment and classification block. The NMAA last week laid out its plans for 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Bernalillo appealed its placement in football, and a district that puts the Spartans in a league with 4A state champion Lovington, and also Portales.

Alamogordo was recently moved up from 5A to 6A in football.The Tigers asked the board to allow them to stay in 5A in football.

Pecos appealed its placement in wrestling.

So the NMAA alignment for the next two years is now final, although there are two metro-related additions since last week.

The first is that Legacy Academy on Albuquerque’s West Side has asked to play 8-Man football and will start a program next year. It will compete in a district with Menaul.

Also, the previous “tri-op” in soccer between Oak Grove Classical Academy, Menaul and Evangel Christian (this currently is a co-ed program as there is no team strictly for girls) is now just a co-op, as Evangel has been removed.

