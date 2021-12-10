Prep basketball: Beating Las Cruces boys will be a tall order

It was Tim Jacobs, who was half of one of the great backcourts in New Mexico prep basketball of the 21st century at Oñate High School in 2011, who floated the idea most prominently on social media.

His post on Twitter was short and to the point.

“Nobody in the state,” he said, “is beating Las Cruces High this year.”

William Benjamin, the Bulldawgs coach who already has led Las Cruces to a pair of state championships, playfully deflected such hyperbole. The season is only a couple of weeks old.

“Let me get my clichés going,” he said with a smile on Thursday afternoon after his Bulldawgs (5-0) beat West Mesa 84-59 in the opening round of the Joe Armijo Classic at Albuquerque Academy. “It’s all about getting better. It’s December. We want to play our best basketball at the end of February and the beginning of March.”

Except for a road game at Los Lunas next Tuesday, this is the metro area’s only chance to watch Las Cruces in Albuquerque. Until March, anyway, when the Bulldawgs are expected to challenge for a blue trophy. Las Cruces meets Hope Christian at 3 p.m. Friday in the Armijo semifinals.

And the Bulldawgs certainly put on a show Thursday, especially in the second half as they broke away from West Mesa after a close first half. Deuce Benjamin, the coach’s son and Las Cruces’ superb point guard, scored 26 points. Isaiah Carr, a 7-foot senior, added 24 points that included a few dunks, and a handful of crowd-pleasing blocked shots. Las Cruces has 5A’s biggest team, plus a surplus of athleticism, speed and experience.

“It’s just the experience and the chemistry we have with each other,” said Deuce Benjamin, a 6-foot-1 senior who has yet to decide on his college. “That’s what makes us good as a team.”

Benjamin is going to get a whole bunch of opposing guards in foul trouble with the way he navigates so quickly and cleanly through traffic near the rim. He’s plenty dangerous from beyond the arc, too.

“He’s able to push the ball, he’s fast, he’s quick off that first step,” said Carr. “Then he draws (the defense) and kicks, or draws and shoots.”

As much of a highlight reel as Benjamin is, Carr gives the Bulldawgs that rarest of commodities.

His presence near the basket makes for compelling theater. Opposing players that make the conscious decision to drive into the paint will often find themselves rejected like West Mesa’s guards were frequently on Thursday, when they looked like a Holiday Inn Express taking on the Empire State Building.

It’s appropriate that Carr signed with Grand Canyon in Phoenix, given his imposing wingspan.

The blocks give Carr pleasure, he said in a fun postgame interview, but it’s the dunks that quicken his pulse. He also sort of put gym masters on notice around the southern half of the state.

“When I slam it down, I’m looking to break that glass, man,” he said with a jovial tone. Carr could very well project to be the state’s best and most prolific big man since Alex Kirk at Los Alamos. “At least one time this year, I’m looking to break that glass.”

Las Cruces also features Carr’s younger brother, 6-8 junior Caleb Carr, and 6-6 senior Kaden Self, who added 15 points in Thursday’s victory.

Coach Benjamin knows he’s blessed with talent on this group.

“I’ve never had a 7-footer that can do the things that Carr can do, and I haven’t had a point guard that’s so dynamic like Deuce,” he said, “that can score and distribute and has good speed and quickness. It’s definitely one of my better teams, but I’m just gonna enjoy the year. I get to coach my son one last time, and he’s good.”

As he contemplated some of the other 5A challengers out there like La Cueva, Volcano Vista and Atrisco Heritage, Benjamin, who usually speaks very frankly, did let himself offer one piece of telling opinion.

“We understand,” the coach said, smiling. “It just so happens we’re a southern team, and we’re the best team in the state.”