Tenderlove: Giving back by patching clothes

With patience and care, Debbie Johnson helps mend the clothes of the homeless.

Johnson is the founder and CEO of Tenderlove Community Center, which runs a program where women who were once struggling help patch clothes for those in need.

“We just want to help them in our little way to get them ready for the bad weather,” Johnson says. “That way if they have a jacket that needs to be mended or they have pants that need to be hemmed, they just want to put back zippers we can do all that. And of course it’s free.”

KOAT-TV will spotlight the group as part of its “The Good News Files” feature on Friday with anchor Royale Da giving more information about the organization.

Christina Tsosie is one of the women who helps at Tenderlove Community Center.

“Some clients personally like myself, I have been homeless as well and so it’s a passion for me to help people and doing stuff like this it’s a lot for anyone who’s seeking help,” Tsosie says.

KOAT will air the piece Friday during its news programs and you can find it on its website.

