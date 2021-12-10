 Boxing: Moreu advances - Albuquerque Journal

Boxing: Moreu advances

By Rick Wright / Journal Staff Writer

In Shreveport, Louisiana, Albuquerque amateur boxer Sharahya Moreu defeated Wisconsin’s Kenisha Johnson by split (4-1) decision Thursday in a second-round, 139-pound Elite Division bout at USA Boxing nationals.

Moreu had trouble at times fending off pressure from the much shorter Johnson, but was able to establish enough distance and land enough punches to win on four of five judges’ scorecards.

The Albuquerque boxer advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals, where she’ll face the winner of a Thursday second-round bout between New Jersey’s Kaheil Mishoe-Elliott and California’s Carson Crawford.

Moreu’s bout is scheduled for Friday’s early session, scheduled to start at 11 a.m. MST. All bouts are being streamed at teamusa.org.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
No matter the hurdles and humbug, Love conquers all
Blogs
For Sarah Love, Christmas is a ... For Sarah Love, Christmas is a very merry way to touch the lives of others, even in difficult times
2
B2B Garden Brewery hosting a costumed event to benefit ...
Blogs
The holiday festivities are underway and ... The holiday festivities are underway and a local brewery provides the perfect setting for a merry go ...
3
Updated: Sharahya Moreu wins, advances
Blogs
In Shreveport, Louisiana, Albuquerque amateur boxer ... In Shreveport, Louisiana, Albuquerque amateur boxer Sharahya Moreu defeated Phoenix's Victoria Gaynor by unanimous Wednesday evening in a 139-pound Elite Division first-round bout at ...
4
Amateur boxing: Moreu wins in 1st round
Blogs
In Shreveport, Louisiana, Albuquerque’s Yoruba Moreu ... In Shreveport, Louisiana, Albuquerque’s Yoruba Moreu Jr., competing in the Youth 119-pound division, defeated Rhode Island’s Magras Brady by unanimous decision on Monday in ...
5
‘Holiday in Santa Fe,’ starring Mario Lopez, set to ...
Blogs
Santa Fe is ready for its ... Santa Fe is ready for its holiday close up. In April, production on the Lifetime film, 'Holiday in Santa Fe' was taking place. At ...
6
Emptying the Notebook: Aggie/Lobo rivalry is heated again
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and whatever else I could empty out of the old notebook after Monday's overtime thriller between ...
7
Students in need get a holiday shopping splurge
ABQnews Seeker
Businesses donate thousands to let kids ... Businesses donate thousands to let kids shop at local department stores
8
Location manager creates film for international competition project
Blogs
Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.A ... Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.A location manager in the film industry, he has ...
9
Bow and Arrow Brewing's Native Land beer program spreads ...
Blogs
Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. started ... Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. started a project that has spilled over into more than two dozen communiti ...