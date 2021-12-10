Boxing: Moreu advances

In Shreveport, Louisiana, Albuquerque amateur boxer Sharahya Moreu defeated Wisconsin’s Kenisha Johnson by split (4-1) decision Thursday in a second-round, 139-pound Elite Division bout at USA Boxing nationals.

Moreu had trouble at times fending off pressure from the much shorter Johnson, but was able to establish enough distance and land enough punches to win on four of five judges’ scorecards.

The Albuquerque boxer advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals, where she’ll face the winner of a Thursday second-round bout between New Jersey’s Kaheil Mishoe-Elliott and California’s Carson Crawford.