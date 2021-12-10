Jenkins sparks Lobos, who bounce back to beat Denver

The only thing that could have made Monday night’s emotional loss to rival New Mexico State worse for the UNM Lobos was to let it beat them again on Thursday.

In a game they were heavily favored to win but easily could have overlooked their opponent – something Lobo teams of recent memory did a time or two – the Lobos did what they were supposed to do.

A 14-2 run midway through the first half and a career-high scoring night for junior guard K.J. Jenkins carried the Lobos to a comfortable wire-to-wire, 87-67 blowout of the Denver Pioneers in front of an announced Pit crowd of 8,046 on Thursday night.

“It was about how we responded,” said Jenkins, the junior who scored all his career-high 21 points and hit his career-high five 3-pointers in a second half that got sloppy for the Lobos, but he ensured never got away from them.

“I think we did a good job of letting that New Mexico State game go – not letting those emotions come out in this game. I was really proud of the group and how we responded.”

Jenkins, one of three players voted before the season as co-captains, said that while the coaching staff talked to the Lobos (6-4) about the importance of letting the NMSU game go, he said it was more important the players take ownership themselves of not losing focus in a game like Thursday.

“A players-coached team is more powerful than a coach-coached team,” Jenkins said.

It was clear early on there would be no hiccup against the Pioneers (3-8).

With a 15-11 lead midway through the first half, junior guard Jaelen House hit a layup and converted the 3-point play after being fouled with 9:16 left in the half for an 18-11 lead.

A House floater in the lane on the next trip down the court made it 20-11.

And after another stop by the Lobos defense, House dropped a no-look pass in the lane for a Saquan Singleton layup and a 22-11 lead.

Three possessions. 54 seconds. 7-0 run and a Denver timeout.

A DU bucket out of the break was a brief hiccup as the Lobos then rattled off another 7-0 run and led 29-13 with 5:17 left – erasing any drama from a game that was only going to have any if the Lobos lost focus.

They did not.

UNM led by as many as 27 midway through the second half and got big minutes out of players they needed to see it from: Jenkins off the bench for 21, 7-foot freshman center Sebastian Forsling had a career-high seven points, and sometimes inconstant big men Gethro Muscadin (12 points, 11 rebounds) and Jay Allen-Tovar (nine points, 10 rebounds) were both productive.

“Obviously good to bounce back from such a dramatic loss, and to get a win by 20 at home was great,” UNM coach Richard Pitino said. “I was concerned about how would we be mentally going into this game? You have one of the best crowds in years here last game and you know that’d be a little bit of a drop off. It’s understandable. But good win.”

The Lobos win came via defense every bit as much as its powerful offense, which saw leading scorer Jamal Mashburn Jr. struggle shooting (2-of-11, 10 points) for the first time this season.

Denver hit just five of its first 25 shots and was held to 31.3% (10-of-32) shots in the opening half, which finished with the Lobos taking a 41-27 lead into the break.

There were sloppy stretches in the second half for UNM, but Denver never had the lead cut to single digits.

The Lobos outrebounded the Pioneers 48-32, outscored them 23-6 in second chance points and committed just six turnovers, ensuring there wouldn’t be any uneasy moments down the stretch.

FAMILIAR FACES: Former Lobos Phillip McDonald and Chad Toppert signed autographs at halftime as part of a promotion connected to the Pit getting selected as one of eight regional locations to host The Basketball Tournament games this coming summer. But Toppert wasn’t the only former Albuquerque Academy star in the house.

Sitting behind the south baseline of Bob King Court was Albuquerque native and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan.

SUNDAY: UTEP at UNM, 1 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, Stadium (streaming)

BOX SCORE: UNM 87, Denver 67