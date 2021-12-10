 Singer Sarah Brightman hopes Christmas concert will bring some happiness - Albuquerque Journal

Singer Sarah Brightman hopes Christmas concert will bring some happiness

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Sarah Brightman performs as part of her special, “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony,” which airs on the World channel on Sunday, Dec. 12. (Courtesy of Oliver Sommers)

Things are getting back to normal in London and Sarah Brightman is excited about it.

“People are shopping and it’s wonderful,” she says. “It’s quite a turn from last Christmas when we started to go into lockdown for the second or third time.”

This is when Brightman decided she wanted to do a Christmas show.

“I’m invested in it,” she says. “I put together the repertoire and I found a wonderful set designer.”

The Grammy-nominated artist is presenting “Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony,” which was filmed at the Christ Church Spitalfields in London. It will air at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, on the World channel 5.4.

Brightman is known for her three-octave range and pioneering the classical crossover music movement. She’s sold more than 30 million albums worldwide all while amassing up more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries.

She is also known for her iconic star turn in “The Phantom of the Opera,” whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Andrea Bocelli, “Time To Say Goodbye,” became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide.

Brightman says she wanted to breathe new life into a bevy of holiday classics and festive fan favorites for the season.

She says Christmastime is important to her family and is one of her favorite times, which is why she put in a lot of effort into selecting the repertoire.

“I wanted something that fits everyone’s needs,” she says. “I wanted to do songs for everyone. There are spiritual pieces, some wonderful orchestra pieces and ballet music. There are also pieces from my hits. And there are lots of choir pieces and those songs that touch on not having a good time at Christmas.”

She handpicked the set, which explores various eras of the Christmas canon, and performs “Silent Night,” “I Believe In Father Christmas,” “Ave Maria,” “Colder Than Winter” and “Amazing Grace.”

Brightman is also joined by Aled Jones and choir Gregorian, as well as reunited with Andrew Lloyd Webber for a beautiful new arrangement of “Christmas Dream,” a holiday classic written by Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice.

Brightman is looking forward to touring in the United States again.

She hopes the Christmas concert will bring some happiness to the holiday.

“I think people want to get into the spirit of Christmas,” she says. “This show is fun and at the end of the year, we need to be introspective and joyous. I’m hoping to expand the show and hopefully making it an annual event.”

On TV
“Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony” airs at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12 on World channel 5.4.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
‘Mean Girls’ to launch a seven-performance stand at Popejoy ...
Entertainment
Nadina Hassan remembers begging her mother ... Nadina Hassan remembers begging her mother to get the "Mean Girls" DVD from Netflix so she could wat ...
2
Bow and Arrow Brewing's Native Land beer program spreads ...
Blogs
Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. started ... Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. started a project that has spilled over into more than two dozen communiti ...
3
Salvage-yard finds fuel artist's work
Arts
1"I work full time in my ... 1"I work full time in my studio – at least 8 hours a day – and my process has to ...
4
Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra to play two shows in ...
Entertainment
Oscar Hernández is meticulous when it ... Oscar Hernández is meticulous when it comes to music.As the leader of the Gramm ...
5
Six bands to perform in benefit for charity that ...
Entertainment
Six local acts are coming together ... Six local acts are coming together to raise money for charity for the third annual Burque Niñ ...
6
Santa Fe steakhouse a decadent evening for carnivores, pescatarians ...
Dining Reviews
As we roll into the holiday ... As we roll into the holiday season and think about restaurants we can take friends and family for an ...
7
Location manager creates film for international competition project
Blogs
Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.A ... Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.A location manager in the film industry, he has ...
8
NM artist Leah Garcia to show her cyanotype works ...
Arts
It's been months since Leah Garcia ... It's been months since Leah Garcia has had some downtime.The New Mexico-based artist h ...
9
'Encanto' a charming tale of magical new Disney family
Entertainment
The end credits for today's animated ... The end credits for today's animated films run for so long that if you live within a mile or two of ...
10
'House of Gucci' is pure, unapologetic and over the ...
Entertainment
Everything in "House of Gucci" is ... Everything in "House of Gucci" is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The sett ...