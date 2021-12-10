‘20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir’ to air on PBS

It’s a magical time for Brian Stokes Mitchell.

The Tony Award-winning actor is center stage with the Tabernacle Choir for its annual holiday show.

“It was a special experience for me,” he says. “To perform in an auditorium that seats 21,000, surprisingly it feels very intimate and very small and warm. And then to be chosen as host, to help celebrate 20 years of the tabernacle is amazing.”

The special event, “20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir” airs at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It rebroadcasts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, on world, channel 5.4 and again at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24, on channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

The “20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” retrospective replaces the choir’s annual “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” program on PBS and BYUtv, which would have been created from a live Christmas concert in 2020 but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now in an extended two-hour format, the 20th anniversary special creatively combines intimate carols, behind-the-scenes views, reflections and storytelling led by Mitchell with moving performances by the choir and Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Angela Lansbury, Kelli O’Hara, Santino Fontana, Gladys Knight, David Archuleta, Jane Seymour, Hugh Bonneville, Richard Thomas, John Rhys-Davies, Roma Downey, Renée Fleming, Deborah Voigt, Frederica von Stade, Bryn Terfel, Nathan Gunn, Alfie Boe, Sissel, Rolando Villazón and four Metropolitan Opera soloists and the London-based a cappella group, The King’s Singers.

The program marks the 18th year that the choir’s annual Christmas concert has been on PBS, where it has been the No. 1 holiday program for 16 years.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, Mitchell’s performances were filmed in November 2020 in a vacant Conference Center at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, the iconic 21,000 seat backdrop of the annual Christmas concert.

“We are moved by beautiful music,” Mitchell says. “Whatever part of the world it’s from, even if you don’t speak the same language, music can move you to tears or to laughter. You feel the joy of the tabernacle.”

Mitchell says filming his segment by himself wasn’t too much of an obstacle.

“This performance was the first time the orchestra had gotten together in more than a year,” he says. “It was a great moment. I was moved a number of times by the show. The macho part of me doesn’t want to admit it, but I did cry.”

