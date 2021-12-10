 ‘20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir’ to air on PBS - Albuquerque Journal

‘20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir’ to air on PBS

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square. (Courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

It’s a magical time for Brian Stokes Mitchell.

The Tony Award-winning actor is center stage with the Tabernacle Choir for its annual holiday show.

“It was a special experience for me,” he says. “To perform in an auditorium that seats 21,000, surprisingly it feels very intimate and very small and warm. And then to be chosen as host, to help celebrate 20 years of the tabernacle is amazing.”

The special event, “20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir” airs at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It rebroadcasts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, on world, channel 5.4 and again at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24, on channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

Brian Stokes Mitchell stands by the piano before recording his segment celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Tabernacle Choir.” (Courtesy of Intellectual Reserve, Inc.)

The “20 Years of Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” retrospective replaces the choir’s annual “Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir” program on PBS and BYUtv, which would have been created from a live Christmas concert in 2020 but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Now in an extended two-hour format, the 20th anniversary special creatively combines intimate carols, behind-the-scenes views, reflections and storytelling led by Mitchell with moving performances by the choir and Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, Angela Lansbury, Kelli O’Hara, Santino Fontana, Gladys Knight, David Archuleta, Jane Seymour, Hugh Bonneville, Richard Thomas, John Rhys-Davies, Roma Downey, Renée Fleming, Deborah Voigt, Frederica von Stade, Bryn Terfel, Nathan Gunn, Alfie Boe, Sissel, Rolando Villazón and four Metropolitan Opera soloists and the London-based a cappella group, The King’s Singers.

The program marks the 18th year that the choir’s annual Christmas concert has been on PBS, where it has been the No. 1 holiday program for 16 years.

In keeping with COVID-19 protocols, Mitchell’s performances were filmed in November 2020 in a vacant Conference Center at Temple Square in Salt Lake City, the iconic 21,000 seat backdrop of the annual Christmas concert.

“We are moved by beautiful music,” Mitchell says. “Whatever part of the world it’s from, even if you don’t speak the same language, music can move you to tears or to laughter. You feel the joy of the tabernacle.”

Mitchell says filming his segment by himself wasn’t too much of an obstacle.

“This performance was the first time the orchestra had gotten together in more than a year,” he says. “It was a great moment. I was moved a number of times by the show. The macho part of me doesn’t want to admit it, but I did cry.”

ON TV
The special event, “20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir” airs at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It rebroadcasts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, on world, channel 5.4 and again at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 and 9 p.m. Dec. 24, on channel 5.1. It will also stream on the PBS Video app.

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
‘Mean Girls’ to launch a seven-performance stand at Popejoy ...
Entertainment
Nadina Hassan remembers begging her mother ... Nadina Hassan remembers begging her mother to get the "Mean Girls" DVD from Netflix so she could wat ...
2
Bow and Arrow Brewing's Native Land beer program spreads ...
Blogs
Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. started ... Bow and Arrow Brewing Co. started a project that has spilled over into more than two dozen communiti ...
3
Salvage-yard finds fuel artist's work
Arts
1"I work full time in my ... 1"I work full time in my studio – at least 8 hours a day – and my process has to ...
4
Grammy-winning Spanish Harlem Orchestra to play two shows in ...
Entertainment
Oscar Hernández is meticulous when it ... Oscar Hernández is meticulous when it comes to music.As the leader of the Gramm ...
5
Six bands to perform in benefit for charity that ...
Entertainment
Six local acts are coming together ... Six local acts are coming together to raise money for charity for the third annual Burque Niñ ...
6
Santa Fe steakhouse a decadent evening for carnivores, pescatarians ...
Dining Reviews
As we roll into the holiday ... As we roll into the holiday season and think about restaurants we can take friends and family for an ...
7
Location manager creates film for international competition project
Blogs
Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.A ... Alex Gianopoulos is used to deadlines.A location manager in the film industry, he has ...
8
NM artist Leah Garcia to show her cyanotype works ...
Arts
It's been months since Leah Garcia ... It's been months since Leah Garcia has had some downtime.The New Mexico-based artist h ...
9
'Encanto' a charming tale of magical new Disney family
Entertainment
The end credits for today's animated ... The end credits for today's animated films run for so long that if you live within a mile or two of ...
10
'House of Gucci' is pure, unapologetic and over the ...
Entertainment
Everything in "House of Gucci" is ... Everything in "House of Gucci" is over the top. The accents. The performances. The fashion. The sett ...