 Child fatally shot at Rio Rancho home - Albuquerque Journal

Child fatally shot at Rio Rancho home

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

﻿A 2-year-old related to a Santa Fe officer was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a Rio Rancho home.

Rio Rancho Police Captain Joel Holt said officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a home in the Enchanted Hills neighborhood, on the west side of Rio Rancho. He said they found the child with a gunshot wound and the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

“This was a tragic incident involving the family of a Santa Fe Police Department officer,” Holt said. “It is an open and ongoing investigation and we appreciate the public’s patience as no further details can be released at this time.”

He did not say if anyone is being charged, what led to the shooting, how the child was related to the officer or give any other details.


