Medical malpractice update in doubt

SANTA FE — An agreement to update New Mexico’s new medical malpractice law — necessary, physicians say, to ensure some medical clinics can keep operating after Dec. 31 — was in doubt Friday as House Republicans questioned the proposal.

Their opposition could prove critical, as the bill would need support from two-thirds of the vote in each chamber to take effect immediately upon Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s signature under emergency action.

Democrats hold a 45-24 majority in the House with one independent — two votes short of the 47 necessary for emergency approval if every member is present. If that threshold is not reached, the approved bill would not take effect until 90 days later.

The proposed agreement was crafted by a coalition of independent physicians, medical practices and trial lawyers.

They say it’s necessary because insurance carriers have raised questions about how to interpret some of the definitions in the new Medical Malpractice Act — much of which is set to take effect Jan. 1.

The new act won bipartisan support from legislators earlier this year after hospitals, physicians, lawyers and patient advocates reached agreement on the changes.

But insurance carriers have refused to provide insurance to some independent physicians and independent outpatient clinics, questioning how to interpret some language in the act to determine the their legal liability.

House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said in a committee hearing Friday that his caucus always had concerns about the proposal. He suggested repealing the whole law altogether, not updating it as proposed by the coalition of physicians and lawyers.

“We saw these kind of things coming,” he said. “This is not a good bill.”

He also questioned the way the governor added the proposal to the agenda of the session — with specific language that gives lawmakers direction on exactly what to take up. Most bills are added with broader language, giving lawmakers more freedom to craft a proposal on their own.

“She shouldn’t be legislating from the fourth floor,” Townsend said.

But House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, accused Townsend of being disingenuous.

Republicans, he said, are threatening the emergency deal because they want changes in a separate redistricting bill to protect one of their incumbents, Republican Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales.

“This bill is being held hostage in the interest of a single member of the state House,” Egolf said.

He said the proposed district lines in the Corrales and Rio Rancho area match a proposal by the Citizen Redistricting Committee. They weren’t crafted by Democrats, he said, to create any partisan advantage.

The proposed House redistricting measure, House Bill 8, would establish 45 Democratic-leaning districts, the same number of seats Democrats now hold.

Egolf said that if Republicans want to start changing the proposal to protect a member, it would open up the whole map for discussion and invalidate the principle of sticking with a House map crafted largely by the citizen committee.

“If we start making changes for one member, there are any number of members who want changes here or there,” Egolf said.

Townsend acknowledged seeking map changes for Powdrell-Culbert. It’s his duty, he said, to work on behalf of his caucus members, especially a long-serving member who has been reelected many times.

Powdrell-Culbert has served since 2003.

Townsend said he hadn’t decided yet whether to support the medical malpractice bill, denying that he was offering to trade his support for redistricting changes. Egolf shared emails in which Townsend offered an “easy fix” for the medical malpractice deal — which the speaker said was a reference to redistricting changes outlined in a separate email.

The medical malpractice proposal, House Bill 11, was added by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the agenda of the special session earlier this week.

The move came after independent physicians and their medical practices — including Southwest Gastroenterology and Southwest Endoscopy — warned legislators that they expected to close their offices or curtail operations Dec. 31 because of an inability to get insurance.

The trouble was rooted in language defining who in the health care system should be subject to a $4 million cap on certain legal damages and who faces a $750,000 cap.

The legislation approved earlier this year — supported 36-5 in the Senate and on a voice vote in the House — made hospitals subject to the higher cap and put independent physicians under the lower cap, but insurance carriers later questioned how to treat independent doctors who sometimes work at a hospital or who own and operate small clinics.

The legislation was initially opposed vigorously by Republicans, but the final version — after agreement by hospitals, patients and others — picked up bipartisan support.