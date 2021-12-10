 Medical malpractice update in doubt - Albuquerque Journal

Medical malpractice update in doubt

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Dr. Felix Cerna, left, with Infectious Disease & Internal Medicine Associates in Albuquerque; Dr. Gabrielle Adams, right, with Southwest Gastroenterology Associates; and others in the medical field talk with House Minority Floor Leader James Townsend in the hallways of the Roundhouse on Friday. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — An agreement to update New Mexico’s new medical malpractice law — necessary, physicians say, to ensure some medical clinics can keep operating after Dec. 31 — was in doubt Friday as House Republicans questioned the proposal.

Their opposition could prove critical, as the bill would need support from two-thirds of the vote in each chamber to take effect immediately upon Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s signature under emergency action.

Democrats hold a 45-24 majority in the House with one independent — two votes short of the 47 necessary for emergency approval if every member is present. If that threshold is not reached, the approved bill would not take effect until 90 days later.

The proposed agreement was crafted by a coalition of independent physicians, medical practices and trial lawyers.

They say it’s necessary because insurance carriers have raised questions about how to interpret some of the definitions in the new Medical Malpractice Act — much of which is set to take effect Jan. 1.

The new act won bipartisan support from legislators earlier this year after hospitals, physicians, lawyers and patient advocates reached agreement on the changes.

But insurance carriers have refused to provide insurance to some independent physicians and independent outpatient clinics, questioning how to interpret some language in the act to determine the their legal liability.

House Minority Leader James Townsend, R-Artesia, said in a committee hearing Friday that his caucus always had concerns about the proposal. He suggested repealing the whole law altogether, not updating it as proposed by the coalition of physicians and lawyers.

“We saw these kind of things coming,” he said. “This is not a good bill.”

He also questioned the way the governor added the proposal to the agenda of the session — with specific language that gives lawmakers direction on exactly what to take up. Most bills are added with broader language, giving lawmakers more freedom to craft a proposal on their own.

“She shouldn’t be legislating from the fourth floor,” Townsend said.

But House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, accused Townsend of being disingenuous.

Republicans, he said, are threatening the emergency deal because they want changes in a separate redistricting bill to protect one of their incumbents, Republican Rep. Jane Powdrell-Culbert of Corrales.

“This bill is being held hostage in the interest of a single member of the state House,” Egolf said.

He said the proposed district lines in the Corrales and Rio Rancho area match a proposal by the Citizen Redistricting Committee. They weren’t crafted by Democrats, he said, to create any partisan advantage.

The proposed House redistricting measure, House Bill 8, would establish 45 Democratic-leaning districts, the same number of seats Democrats now hold.

Egolf said that if Republicans want to start changing the proposal to protect a member, it would open up the whole map for discussion and invalidate the principle of sticking with a House map crafted largely by the citizen committee.

“If we start making changes for one member, there are any number of members who want changes here or there,” Egolf said.

Townsend acknowledged seeking map changes for Powdrell-Culbert. It’s his duty, he said, to work on behalf of his caucus members, especially a long-serving member who has been reelected many times.

Powdrell-Culbert has served since 2003.

Townsend said he hadn’t decided yet whether to support the medical malpractice bill, denying that he was offering to trade his support for redistricting changes. Egolf shared emails in which Townsend offered an “easy fix” for the medical malpractice deal — which the speaker said was a reference to redistricting changes outlined in a separate email.

The medical malpractice proposal, House Bill 11, was added by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to the agenda of the special session earlier this week.

The move came after independent physicians and their medical practices — including Southwest Gastroenterology and Southwest Endoscopy — warned legislators that they expected to close their offices or curtail operations Dec. 31 because of an inability to get insurance.

The trouble was rooted in language defining who in the health care system should be subject to a $4 million cap on certain legal damages and who faces a $750,000 cap.

The legislation approved earlier this year — supported 36-5 in the Senate and on a voice vote in the House — made hospitals subject to the higher cap and put independent physicians under the lower cap, but insurance carriers later questioned how to treat independent doctors who sometimes work at a hospital or who own and operate small clinics.

The legislation was initially opposed vigorously by Republicans, but the final version — after agreement by hospitals, patients and others — picked up bipartisan support.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Medical malpractice update in doubt
ABQnews Seeker
An agreement to update New Mexico's ... An agreement to update New Mexico's new medical malpractice law — necessary, physicians say, to ensure some medical clinics can keep operating after Dec. ...
2
Santa Fe officer's 2-year-old shot, killed at Rio Rancho ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 2-year-old son of a Santa ... The 2-year-old son of a Santa Fe police officer was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the officer's home in Rio Rancho. Rio Rancho Police ...
3
APD investigating fatal Downtown shooting
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police say a man was ... Albuquerque police say a man was shot in Downtown Albuquerque early Friday morning and later died at a hospital. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police ...
4
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos get just what they needed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos or anything else I could empty out of the old notebook after Thursday's 87-67 Lobos win over ...
5
Racing icon, New Mexico native Al Unser, dies at ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico native Al Unser, one ... New Mexico native Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long ...
6
Tenderlove: Giving back by patching clothes
ABQnews Seeker
Women help homeless get ready for ... Women help homeless get ready for winter
7
Guide guilty of illegal bighorn hunt in Carson National ...
ABQnews Seeker
Man gets probation, $7,600 fine Man gets probation, $7,600 fine
8
Jenkins sparks Lobos, who bounce back to beat Denver
ABQnews Seeker
K.J. Jenkins scored a career-high 21 ... K.J. Jenkins scored a career-high 21 points off the bench and the Lobos cruised in a bounce back win over Denver on Thursday night ...
9
APS board approves new rules for procurement
ABQnews Seeker
Designed to address ‘fraud, waste, ... Designed to address ‘fraud, waste, abuse’ after Stapleton indictment