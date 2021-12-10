 Man fatally shot after standing up for security in Downtown ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Man fatally shot after standing up for security in Downtown ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police investigate a homicide at 1st and Gold SW near the bus station in Downtown Albuquerque early Friday morning. (Robert Browman/Albuquerque Journal)
Patrick Saavedra (MDC)
A man is behind bars accused of fatally shooting a bystander who tried to stick up for security guards during an argument overnight in Downtown Albuquerque.

The alleged shooter, 38-year-old Patrick Saavedra, has been charged with an open count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident.

Saavedra was arrested early Friday morning. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the man who was killed has not been identified.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Officers responded just before midnight to a shooting at First and Gold SW, where they found a man shot in the chest. The amn was pronounced dead shortly after.

An Albuquerque metro security guard told police it started when a white truck followed him to the area. He said the driver, a bearded man wearing a bucket hat, began yelling at him that he was in the mafia.

The security guard told police the man then pointed a gun at him before a “transient” walked up and told the driver to leave the security guard alone. He said the driver then yelled at man before shooting him and driving off.

The security guard told police the man walked into the street and collapsed. The guards and witnesses gave police photos of the driver and truck.

Police traced the license plate to a home in a West Side neighborhood, near Los Volcanes and Coors, where Saavedra was taken into custody around 7:40 a.m.


