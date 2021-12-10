New congressional plan surfaces at Roundhouse

SANTA FE — A plan for redrawing the boundaries of New Mexico’s congressional districts is headed to the Senate floor after undergoing changes Friday in a Senate committee.

The proposal would split Albuquerque and establish a Democratic lean in all three districts, just as a previous version did.

Democrats now hold two of the three seats.

Here’s a look at the revised version of Senate Bill 1:

— The 1st Congressional District would cover eastern Albuquerque, part of the city’s West Side and part of Rio Rancho. It would also stretch from Placitas through the East Mountains and down to the edge of Roswell.

Based on an analysis of voting trends over the last 10 years, Democrats would have a 7 percentage point advantage in the 1st Congressional District over Republicans.

The district is now held by Democrat Melanie Stansbury of Northeast Albuquerque.

— The 2nd Congressional District — now based in southern New Mexico — would instead cover part of the West Side of Albuquerque, neighborhoods southwest of Downtown Albuquerque and the South Valley.

The district would also stretch south to cover Las Cruces, Carlsbad and part of Hobbs in the oil patch.

It would have a 6 percentage point lean toward Democrats. Republican Yvette Herrell of Alamogordo now represents the district.

— The 3rd Congressional District would still be based in northern New Mexico. It would also cover part of Rio Rancho and stretch all the way to part of Hobbs.

It would have a 12 point Democratic lean. The incumbent is Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez of Santa Fe.