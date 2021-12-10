 Fregosi Jr, scout and son of former manager, dies at 57 - Albuquerque Journal

Fregosi Jr, scout and son of former manager, dies at 57

By Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jim Fregosi Jr., a special assistant in the Kansas City Royals’ front office and a son of the longtime major league manager, has died. He was 57.

Fregosi died Thursday in Los Angeles, the Royals said.

Fregosi spent 17 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies as an area scout, scouting cross-checker and major league scout over two stints around time with the Colorado Rockies in 1999 and 2000. He joined the Royals after the 2011 season.

“Jimmy was an amazing baseball man who had a passion and love for this game,” Royals President of Baseball Operations Dayton Moore said in a statement. “His desire to compete, his strong conviction and keen eye for players separated him as an evaluator. But above all, he was our friend.”

Taken by St. Louis with the 42nd overall pick in the 1985 amateur draft, Fregosi spent five seasons in the minor leagues with the Cardinals and Montreal Expos, advancing as high as Double-A.

He joined the Phillies in 1992. When he returned to Philadelphia, he spent seven years as amateur scouting coordinator, then became a major league scout after the 2008 season.

“Jim brought a passionate, fun-loving attitude to the Phillies’ scouting department for 17 years, and made an equal impact on the club with his baseball acumen,” the team said in a statement. “Jim was a great friend and mentor to many.”

Fregosi is survived by wife Mary, daughter Katelyn and sons Jimmy and Joey.

Jim Fregosi Sr., a six-time All-Star shortstop, managed the California Angels, Chicago White Sox and Toronto Blue Jays. He died in 2014 at age 71.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'Like losing a family member': Unser's death hits hard
Pro
Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt and Al ... Mario Andretti, A.J. Foyt and Al Unser embraced their fierce competition on the racetrack. Andretti and Foyt, the two biggest rivals in IndyCar history, ...
2
Racing icon, New Mexico native Al Unser dies at ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico native Al Unser, one ... New Mexico native Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long ...
3
UNM football: Former Lobo Jordan signs with European League
Blogs
Former University of New Mexico quarterback ... Former University of New Mexico quarterback Lamar Jordan has signed with the Hamburg Sea Devils of the European League of Football, Jordan and the ...
4
Sanchez has another tough foe in COVID-19
Boxing/MMA
Fighter hospitalized with pneumonia Fighter hospitalized with pneumonia
5
Home again, Pacheco begins new journey
Featured Sports
Jordan Pacheco can offer as much ... Jordan Pacheco can offer as much perspective on Isotopes Park as anyone.Reflecting on ...
6
Albuquerque's Jordan Pacheco coming home as Isotopes hitting coach
ABQnews Seeker
Former Colorado Rockies player Jordan Pacheco, ... Former Colorado Rockies player Jordan Pacheco, the La Cueva High and University of New Mexico graduate, is returning to Albuquerque as the hitting coach ...
7
Minor league baseball housing plan earns approval
Featured Sports
In mid-October, reports surfaced that MLB ... In mid-October, reports surfaced that MLB planned to foot the bill for all minor league housing. The ...
8
Wizards' GM Tommy Sheppard gets extension amid fast start
From the newspaper
Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has ... Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has received a contract extension amid Washington's fast start to the season. Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Wednesday that ...
9
Mercedes wants to review Hamilton-Verstappen overtake move
Pro
Mercedes has asked for a review ... Mercedes has asked for a review of the overtaking incident involving world champion Lewis Hamilton and title rival Max Verstappen during the Brazilian Grand ...