 UNM: Wildfire smoke may cause brain inflammation - Albuquerque Journal

UNM: Wildfire smoke may cause brain inflammation

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

Jessica Begay and Marsha Bitsui, who were graduate students at UNM in 2020, research the neurological effects of wildfire smoke exposure in a mobile lab stationed at Laguna Pueblo. The team found the smoke exposure caused brain inflammation and neurological damage in mice. (Courtesy of Matthew Campen)

When wildfire smoke creates hazy skies across the West, many cities and states warn residents that the pollution could cause respiratory issues.

Now a University of New Mexico research team has found that exposure to the smoke, even from a distance, could also cause neurological problems and premature aging.

The researchers worked out of a mobile lab in Laguna Pueblo for nearly three weeks in October 2020 to study effects of drifting wildfire smoke on mice.

Matthew Campen, a professor in UNM’s College of Pharmacy, said a key finding was increased brain inflammation in the mice.

“Inflammation is sort of the beginning of every disease that we know about, like lung and heart diseases,” Campen said. “Inflammation in the brain leads to all sorts of things, from mood disorders to developmental problems to long-term neurodegeneration like Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

The team published its findings this week in the “Toxicological Sciences” journal.

All procedures were approved by a UNM committee that oversees the use of lab animals.

Smoke that drifted from California, Arizona and Washington to the test site contained small particles from wood and other manmade materials burned in the wildfires.

The smoke exposure impaired the blood-brain barrier in the mice.

That barrier typically allows blood nutrients to get to the brain, but also acts as a “principal line of defense” against toxins.

“Brain cells respond to that (impairment), and you get immune cells from the rest of the body coming into the brain,” Campen said. “These different cell types invade the brain essentially to protect it, but the concern is how long it lasts and if it fixes itself in short periods of time, or has implications for long-term dementia or Alzheimer’s or depression.”

The mice in New Mexico were hundreds of miles away from the wildfire sources.

But millions of people who live closer to the fires were exposed to much greater pollution concentrations.

Campen said he hopes the study will prompt clinical research into the short- and long-term neurological effects of direct smoke exposure on firefighters and other residents.

“This was just a tiny little study, but the effects are alarming,” he said. “Wildfire smoke is not going away.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
UNM: Wildfire smoke may cause brain inflammation
ABQnews Seeker
When wildfire smoke creates hazy skies ... When wildfire smoke creates hazy skies across the West, many cities and states warn residents that the pollution could cause respiratory issues. Now a ...
2
'Too good to be true': Aerospace firm's ABQ development ...
ABQnews Seeker
A year after Albuquerque Mayor Tim ... A year after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller stood on vacant land near the city's airport to ball ...
3
Retooled NM stimulus spending bill could pay for new ...
ABQnews Seeker
A retooled plan to spend a ... A retooled plan to spend a chunk of New Mexico's remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds could pave the way for construction of a new ...
4
New congressional plan surfaces at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
A plan for redrawing the boundaries ... A plan for redrawing the boundaries of New Mexico's congressional districts is headed to the Senate floor after undergoing changes Friday in a Senate ...
5
Man fatally shot after standing up for security in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man is behind bars accused ... A man is behind bars accused of fatally shooting a bystander who tried to stick up for security guards during an argument overnight in ...
6
Medical malpractice update in doubt
ABQnews Seeker
An agreement to update New Mexico's ... An agreement to update New Mexico's new medical malpractice law — necessary, physicians say, to ensure some medical clinics can keep operating after Dec. ...
7
Santa Fe officer's 2-year-old shot, killed at Rio Rancho ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 2-year-old son of a Santa ... The 2-year-old son of a Santa Fe police officer was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the officer's home in Rio Rancho. Rio Rancho Police ...
8
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos get just what they needed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos or anything else I could empty out of the old notebook after Thursday's 87-67 Lobos win over ...
9
Racing icon, New Mexico native Al Unser dies at ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico native Al Unser, one ... New Mexico native Al Unser, one of only four drivers to win the Indianapolis 500 a record four times, died Thursday following a long ...