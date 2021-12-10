UNM: Wildfire smoke may cause brain inflammation

When wildfire smoke creates hazy skies across the West, many cities and states warn residents that the pollution could cause respiratory issues.

Now a University of New Mexico research team has found that exposure to the smoke, even from a distance, could also cause neurological problems and premature aging.

The researchers worked out of a mobile lab in Laguna Pueblo for nearly three weeks in October 2020 to study effects of drifting wildfire smoke on mice.

Matthew Campen, a professor in UNM’s College of Pharmacy, said a key finding was increased brain inflammation in the mice.

“Inflammation is sort of the beginning of every disease that we know about, like lung and heart diseases,” Campen said. “Inflammation in the brain leads to all sorts of things, from mood disorders to developmental problems to long-term neurodegeneration like Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

The team published its findings this week in the “Toxicological Sciences” journal.

All procedures were approved by a UNM committee that oversees the use of lab animals.

Smoke that drifted from California, Arizona and Washington to the test site contained small particles from wood and other manmade materials burned in the wildfires.

The smoke exposure impaired the blood-brain barrier in the mice.

That barrier typically allows blood nutrients to get to the brain, but also acts as a “principal line of defense” against toxins.

“Brain cells respond to that (impairment), and you get immune cells from the rest of the body coming into the brain,” Campen said. “These different cell types invade the brain essentially to protect it, but the concern is how long it lasts and if it fixes itself in short periods of time, or has implications for long-term dementia or Alzheimer’s or depression.”

The mice in New Mexico were hundreds of miles away from the wildfire sources.

But millions of people who live closer to the fires were exposed to much greater pollution concentrations.

Campen said he hopes the study will prompt clinical research into the short- and long-term neurological effects of direct smoke exposure on firefighters and other residents.

“This was just a tiny little study, but the effects are alarming,” he said. “Wildfire smoke is not going away.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.