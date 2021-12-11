Albuquerque restaurant inspections for Dec. 13, 2021

INSPECTION KEY

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

GREEN

Lemon and Brine Co., 1909 Bellamah NW (Dec. 3)

Big Lots 4077, 5341 Menaul NE (Dec. 3) – grocery

Roti, 1909 Bellamah (Dec. 3)

Churro y Corn, 1909 Bellamah (Dec. 3)

Outpost 1706 Brewhouse, 301 Romero NW (Dec. 3) – retail, pre-packaged, bar

Paleta Project, 1909 Bellamah (Dec. 3)

Arby’s Restaurant, 4701 Paseo Del Norte NE (Dec. 3)

Burger King, 5315 Wyoming NE (Dec. 3)

Circle K 8937, 4701 Paseo Del Norte NW (Dec. 3) – self service & pre-packaged foods, food service

Panda Express 579, 1408 Mercantile NE (Dec. 2)

Rudy’s Country Store & BBQ, 2321 Carlisle NE (Dec. 2)

Per Eshii Shannon La Beau-Blueeyes Facility OOB 10/2021 Sandia Companies, 15000 Central SE (Dec. 2)

Eddie’s Market, 7660 Louisiana NE (Dec. 2)

Wendy’s, 4800 Culture NE (Dec. 2)

Arby’s/ TJ Cinnamons, 1416 Mercantile NE (Dec. 2)

VFW Post 401, 2011 Girard SE (Dec. 2) – bar, kitchen

Carnitas Las Chanclitas, 6320 Zuni SE (Dec. 2)

Hot Dog Man, 314 Iron SW (Dec. 2)

Blue Door Patisserie, 1909 Bellamah NW (Dec. 1)

Sobremesa, 3421 Coors NW (Dec. 1)

Serendipity Day School, 124 Richmond SE (Dec. 1)

The Fragrant Leaf, 3207 Silver SE (Dec. 1) – self service & pre-packaged

SWH Mimi’s Cafe LLC, 4316 The 25 Way NE (Dec. 1)

Kid’s World Coors LLC, 3501 Coors NW (Dec. 1)

Filbertos Mexican Food, 12525 Montgomery NE (Dec. 1)

Windmill Tea House, 11200 Montgomery NE (Dec. 1)

Banyan Botanicals, 6705 Eagle Rock NE (Dec. 1) – food processor

Murphy’s Express 8963, 9700 Montgomery NE (Dec. 1) – self service and pre-packaged

NM Soul Food Co., 4400 Masthead NE (Dec. 1)

Tierra Adentro Charter School, 1781 Bellamah NW (Dec. 1)

Stripe’s Biscuit Co., 801 Juan Tabo NE (Nov. 30)

La Petite Day Care, 5701 Redlands NW (Nov. 30)

Sushi Avenue at Smith’s 427, 200 Tramway SE (Nov. 29)

Dairy Queen Orange Julius, 6370 Coors NW (Nov. 30)

Arby’s Roast Beef, 3270 Coors NW (Nov. 30)

La Promesa Early Learning Center Charter School, 7500 La Morada NW (Nov. 30)

Horizon Academy West, 3021 Todos Santos NW (Nov. 30)

Michael Thomas Coffee, 202 Bryn Mawr SE (Nov. 30) – self service & pre-packaged

Twisters #6, 7600 Jefferson NE (Dec. 1)

Sunflower Learning Center, 2912 Corona NW (Nov. 30)

Chilaquil, 816 Old Coors SW (Nov. 30)

Novel Point Coffee, 507 4th Street SW (Nov. 30)

Simply Sinful Donuts, 400 Gold SW (Nov. 30)

Burgers N More, 5500 Central SW (Nov. 30)

Smith’s Food and Drug Centers Inc., 200 Tramway SE (Nov. 29) – grocery, pre-packaged, meat/seafood, bakery, deli

Papa Murphy’s, 200 Tramway SE (Nov. 29)

Flying Star Cafe, 8000 Paseo Del Norte NE (Nov. 29)

Los Cuates 5, 10051 Coors NW (Nov. 29)

Jimmy John’s, 10260 Coors Bypass NW (Nov. 29)

Los Puchunguis, 9601 Sage SW (Nov. 29)