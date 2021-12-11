 Speak Up: On Aggies-Lobos, UNM's athletic director, and vaccines for Vegas(?) - Albuquerque Journal

Speak Up: On Aggies-Lobos, UNM’s athletic director, and vaccines for Vegas(?)

By ABQJournal News Staff

COMMENTS AND emails were heated from both sides on local sports talk radio regarding this past Monday’s Lobo-Aggie game. Then, abruptly, the topic was changed to pickleball(?) for most of the rest of the show. I guess there became too much criticism of the Aggies’ behavior of stomping on UNM’s logo and raising the “royal finger” toward the Pit crowd. When the Aggies sometimes played in the NCAA Tournament, some Lobo fans would root for them as representatives of (this) state. That good will came to a bitter end at about 9:30 p.m. on December 6.

— JJ

GOOD TO KEEP (UNM athletic director) Nuñez now! Two of his programs have had spectacular years and must be recognized, after having superb seasons, with credit to go to two skilled and dedicated coaches! Jon Gonchar-Newman’s team showed true grit and … had more success and wins than any recent UNM volleyball team. Heather Dyche’s soccer team was MWC (regular season) champions again this year, with extraordinary play by many of her players, and one new one from Albuquerque High School. Watching both teams perform so highly was a treat!

— Happy Pride Passholder in Nob Hill

CLARIFICATION NEEDED: Since UNLV, which plays its basketball games at the Thomas and Mack Center requires proof of vaccination for fans, and the Mountain West Conference Tournament will be played in that arena — -does that mean all attendees for the tournament will have to show proof as well?

— Joseph

STEVE SIMON with the complete backing of the Women’s Tennis Association is the only sports organization with enough balls to stand up against the Chinese Communist Party.

— PKC


