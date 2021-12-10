 ABQ homes on the market reach 'unprecedented' low - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ homes on the market reach ‘unprecedented’ low

By Stephen Hamway / Journal Staff Writer

There were fewer homes for sale in metro Albuquerque in November than at any point on record, according to new data from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.

The monthly market statistics report released by GAAR on Friday listed just 722 single-family detached homes for sale in November, barely over half of the 1,398 homes listed for sale last November.

GAAR board president Belinda Franco told the Journal the number was the lowest single-month total in GAAR’s records, describing the limited supply as “unprecedented.”

Albuquerque Realtor Tego Venturi cited data showing that November had the lowest number of homes on the market since at least 2004. Data from earlier than that was less reliable, Venturi said.

The low supply also contributed to a new single-month high in median sale price for single-family homes, which stood at $310,000 in November, up more than 20% year over year.

Venturi said the trend toward fewer homes on the market is unlikely to reverse course anytime soon, as seasonal trends meet high demand.

“If trends hold true, it’ll continue to drop all the way into March,” Venturi said.

Low interest rates and high demand from first-time homebuyers and step-up buyers alike have meant that Albuquerque’s housing market has been relatively tight for months.

Venturi said these factors have continued to spur demand, but now there’s an element of seasonality as well. He said sellers are more reluctant to put homes on the market during the holidays, and low inventory typically carries through the winter months.

“I would expect that 2022 will start with all-time low number of homes on the market,” Venturi said.

The number of new listings dropped year over year as well, from 968 in 2020 to 849 last month. Both pending sales and closed sales increased since last November, according to the report. Franco said she’d heard from sellers who were afraid to put their house on the market out of fear about not being able to find a new one. Venturi added that rising rents and a fear of missing out on market conditions may have pushed more buyers into the market.

Franco said the buyers continue to be a mix of first-time homebuyers, homeowners looking to upgrade and new arrivals to Albuquerque who benefitted from price appreciation in other markets.

Both real estate agents agreed that the conditions are unlikely to change in the immediate future. With few homeowners looking to sell this time of year and foreclosures at a low level, Venturi said any slowdown in home-price appreciation would likely have to come from new inventory. However, he added that supply chain challenges and added construction costs have driven up the price of building new houses.

“$300,000 is a starter new home now,” Venturi said.

Despite the challenges, a few new housing development are under construction around Albuquerque. The first phase of the Aspire project, built by national home-builder D.R. Horton, is nearing completion in far Southwest Albuquerque. Jeffrey Harrison, land development manager for D.R. Horton in Albuquerque, said the phase includes 151 lots, with new homes starting at just under $290,000. Harrison said he expects the project to be complete by February.

“Obviously, there’s just a high level of need for housing in the area,” he said.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
ABQ homes on the market reach 'unprecedented' low
ABQnews Seeker
There were fewer homes for sale ... There were fewer homes for sale in metro Albuquerque in November than at any point on record, accord ...
2
House passes emergency bill on medical malpractice
ABQnews Seeker
An agreement to update New Mexico's ... An agreement to update New Mexico's new medical malpractice law and ensure independent physicians can still work at hospitals after Dec. 31 survived a ...
3
UNM: Wildfire smoke may cause brain inflammation
ABQnews Seeker
When wildfire smoke creates hazy skies ... When wildfire smoke creates hazy skies across the West, many cities and states warn residents that the pollution could cause respiratory issues. Now a ...
4
'Too good to be true': Aerospace firm's ABQ development ...
ABQnews Seeker
A year after Albuquerque Mayor Tim ... A year after Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller stood on vacant land near the city's airport to ball ...
5
Retooled NM stimulus spending bill could pay for new ...
ABQnews Seeker
A retooled plan to spend a ... A retooled plan to spend a chunk of New Mexico's remaining federal COVID-19 relief funds could pave the way for construction of a new ...
6
New congressional plan surfaces at Roundhouse
ABQnews Seeker
A plan for redrawing the boundaries ... A plan for redrawing the boundaries of New Mexico's congressional districts is headed to the Senate floor after undergoing changes Friday in a Senate ...
7
Man fatally shot after standing up for security in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man is behind bars accused ... A man is behind bars accused of fatally shooting a bystander who tried to stick up for security guards during an argument overnight in ...
8
Santa Fe officer's 2-year-old shot, killed at Rio Rancho ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 2-year-old son of a Santa ... The 2-year-old son of a Santa Fe police officer was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the officer's home in Rio Rancho. Rio Rancho Police ...
9
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos get just what they needed ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, videos or anything else I could empty out of the old notebook after Thursday's 87-67 Lobos win over ...