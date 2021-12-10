ABQ homes on the market reach ‘unprecedented’ low

There were fewer homes for sale in metro Albuquerque in November than at any point on record, according to new data from the Greater Albuquerque Association of Realtors.

The monthly market statistics report released by GAAR on Friday listed just 722 single-family detached homes for sale in November, barely over half of the 1,398 homes listed for sale last November.

GAAR board president Belinda Franco told the Journal the number was the lowest single-month total in GAAR’s records, describing the limited supply as “unprecedented.”

Albuquerque Realtor Tego Venturi cited data showing that November had the lowest number of homes on the market since at least 2004. Data from earlier than that was less reliable, Venturi said.

The low supply also contributed to a new single-month high in median sale price for single-family homes, which stood at $310,000 in November, up more than 20% year over year.

Venturi said the trend toward fewer homes on the market is unlikely to reverse course anytime soon, as seasonal trends meet high demand.

“If trends hold true, it’ll continue to drop all the way into March,” Venturi said.

Low interest rates and high demand from first-time homebuyers and step-up buyers alike have meant that Albuquerque’s housing market has been relatively tight for months.

Venturi said these factors have continued to spur demand, but now there’s an element of seasonality as well. He said sellers are more reluctant to put homes on the market during the holidays, and low inventory typically carries through the winter months.

“I would expect that 2022 will start with all-time low number of homes on the market,” Venturi said.

The number of new listings dropped year over year as well, from 968 in 2020 to 849 last month. Both pending sales and closed sales increased since last November, according to the report. Franco said she’d heard from sellers who were afraid to put their house on the market out of fear about not being able to find a new one. Venturi added that rising rents and a fear of missing out on market conditions may have pushed more buyers into the market.

Franco said the buyers continue to be a mix of first-time homebuyers, homeowners looking to upgrade and new arrivals to Albuquerque who benefitted from price appreciation in other markets.

Both real estate agents agreed that the conditions are unlikely to change in the immediate future. With few homeowners looking to sell this time of year and foreclosures at a low level, Venturi said any slowdown in home-price appreciation would likely have to come from new inventory. However, he added that supply chain challenges and added construction costs have driven up the price of building new houses.

“$300,000 is a starter new home now,” Venturi said.

Despite the challenges, a few new housing development are under construction around Albuquerque. The first phase of the Aspire project, built by national home-builder D.R. Horton, is nearing completion in far Southwest Albuquerque. Jeffrey Harrison, land development manager for D.R. Horton in Albuquerque, said the phase includes 151 lots, with new homes starting at just under $290,000. Harrison said he expects the project to be complete by February.

“Obviously, there’s just a high level of need for housing in the area,” he said.