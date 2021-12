Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 31-year-old woman who has been reported missing.

Ashley Chavez was last seen on Nov. 24 wearing a black sweater and maroon sweat pants near Edith and Osuna NE, said BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Fuller.

“The circumstances involved in Ashley’s disappearance leads law enforcement to be extremely concerned for her safety,” Fuller wrote in a news release.

She did not respond to questions about what the circumstances were.

Tips: Deputies ask anyone with information about Chavez to call Detective Rael 505-382-1944, 911, or 505-798-7000 to contact dispatch.