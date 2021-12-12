Editorial: Super-spreading Pit? We need data, consistency in COVID protocols

A consistent problem with New Mexico’s COVID-safe protocols throughout the pandemic has been the lack of consistency.

Masks have been the most visible indication of oscillation — from a national recommendation not to wear them when the pandemic began, then a state mandate to do so both indoors and outdoors, which was rescinded later by the governor and then partially reimposed by her this fall in indoor and crowded outdoor settings.

If you’re keeping score at home, New Mexico is now one of nine states with a mask mandate, according to USA Today. California, Connecticut and New York require unvaccinated people to wear masks indoors, while Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington require people to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Everyone,” at least in terms of the University of New Mexico, doesn’t actually include “everyone.” As anyone who attended Monday night’s marquee men’s basketball matchup between UNM and New Mexico State University can attest, nearly half of the 13,000-plus fans inside the Pit weren’t wearing masks — or at least not properly.

“In our row and the rows around us we observed that most were maskless or wore their masks on their chins or with their noses fully exposed — a conscious decision,” game attendant Donna Walker wrote. “The allowance for removing masks to eat or drink is a joke. In many instances a snack can last the whole game.”

Walker observed UNM officials enforcing the mask mandate at entry points while scanning tickets, but after entering, she says, fans were allowed to stroll the concourse, use the restrooms and sit in their seats without wearing masks or face coverings.

“I would recommend the university decision-makers walk the Pit and observe the effectiveness of their mandate,” Walker continued in her letter to the editor.

One might be able to argue masks are not needed if everyone is fully vaccinated. In fact, UNM’s website says it “requires that all faculty, staff and students accessing university facilities, housing, programs, services and activities in person to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19, subject to limited exemptions.” On Wednesday it added that a booster shot is also required, by Jan. 17.

However, when it comes to the general public, one of those limited exemptions apparently is the Pit.

Is UNM’s legendary gym, a mass COVID-19 vaccination site earlier this year, a potential super-spreader site? We don’t know — ditto for the vaccine-required State Fair and the no-vaccine-required Balloon Fiesta — because the state has not disclosed contact-tracing data showing if there are or are not definitive links between such large public events and subsequent surges of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, colleges from the University of Maine to the University of Washington are requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test to gain admission to indoor events. Nearly half of the 11 universities in UNM’s Mountain West Conference — Fresno State, San Diego State, San Jose State, UNLV and the University of Nevada — require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test to attend indoor sporting events like basketball games.

But not UNM, though athletic director Eddie Nuñez contends it is providing safety at the Pit through its cleaning and other protocols. UNM Regent Rob Schwartz says the university is putting ticket revenue above public health and safety.

The university’s COVID-safe practices themselves state: “Unvaccinated individuals should try their best to avoid large gatherings and should follow applicable CDC guidance.”

So, if you want to take or teach a class at UNM, you need proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Ditto if you want to attend a performance at UNM’s Popejoy Hall. But if you want to scream your head off in the university’s most crowded, concentrated arena, there’s no requirement for either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

“At this point we will continue what we’re doing. It’s been successful at this point,” Nuñez said. Easy to say without any data to prove otherwise. But Walker, for one, disagrees. “I will be tested for COVID in a few days,” she wrote. “I will not be attending any more Lobo games until proof of vaccination is required.”

UNM Regent Jack Fortner says implementing a vaccine mandate could permanently alienate 20% of UNM basketball fans. But how many are like Walker and reluctant to attend without a vaccination mandate? Nuñez says UNM athletics has a plan to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Pit “if it’s necessary.”

What more will it take for UNM to implement uniform requirements or the state to weigh in, at minimum ponying up mass-gathering COVID outcomes? Remember when the governor only allowed five people or less to gather in a park? The case counts then were similar to today, and acting Health Secretary David Scrase says “unvaccinated individuals” are “the fuel for this fire.”

As of Thursday, there were 716 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. Daily case numbers are reaching their highest points since November 2020. And hospitals are swelling with COVID-19 cases, causing UNMH and others to enact crisis standards of care.

New Mexicans deserve data that shows what events are risky and what protocols work.

UNM in turn needs to get consistent in its COVID mandates. Season ticket holders who aren’t comfortable with a vaccine/negative test policy should be granted refunds. Doing so could be a hardship on UNM athletics.

But the university should make the right decision for the health of the community: Require proof of vaccination or a negative test and enforce the mask mandate.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.