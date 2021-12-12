 Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act would prevent more tragedies - Albuquerque Journal

Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act would prevent more tragedies

By Harold Bailey / President, Albuquerque NAACP

The Albuquerque NAACP respectfully asks that Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham schedule the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act as an agenda item for the January legislative session.

This request is predicated on the following compelling reasons:

1. There is a need for gun safety legislation in the name of this heroic 14-year-old student, who was killed at Washington Middle School in Albuquerque, allegedly by another 14-year-old student.

2. That student is accused of shooting Bennie Hargrove several times and taking his life, using his father’s gun, which was unsecured or easily obtained. This tragic incident could have been prevented.

3. The Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Legislation will promote gun safety education in the household.

4. Such legislation will serve as a deterrent for lackadaisical behavior, and inappropriate conduct by parents and adults.

5. Specific language in the legislation will provide additional protection for our children, youth and the public.

6. Legislation will impose legal consequences when evidence suggests.

7. The Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety legislation will force parents and adults to be more responsible.

During Lujan Grisham’s tenure as governor, she has expressed deep concern for the protection and education of our children and youth. She also has a strong position on crime. The Albuquerque NAACP shares her position on these matters.

Keeping guns and dangerous weapons out of the hands of children and youth are matters of public concern. The Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety legislation will help move New Mexico forward, particularly since we are one of the few states that does not have legislation focused on gun storage and safety.

Rep. Pamelya Herndon, D-Albuquerque, is collaborating with other legislators to frame the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act. New Mexico has an opportunity to enact legislation that will help prevent another tragic event from happening at a school.

The Albuquerque Branch of the NAACP strongly encourages the governor to place the Bennie Hargrove Gun Safety Act Legislation on the call for the upcoming 30-day legislative session. The legislation supports her agenda to address crime in New Mexico with common-sense preventative measures as we work together to create something positive out of a violent and deadly act that was preventable.

 


