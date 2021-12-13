 Put homeless camps on vacant lots, clean up parks and maintain order - Albuquerque Journal

Put homeless camps on vacant lots, clean up parks and maintain order

By Christopher Timm / albuquerque resident

Knowing where the homeless congregate, let’s bring security, sanity and help to them instead of expecting them to flock to the $15 million hospice handling less than 10% of our homeless.

The plan: Identify at least two to three vacant lots in each quadrant, rent those lots and outfit them as safe sites for homeless camps. Each site would be fenced, with only one entrance, equipped with portable toilets and washing facilities, a manned help station with phone/radio connections both to enable site residents to get help and to ensure help could be called when needed. These sites would be managed by the Albuquerque Community Safety Department. Volunteers would be paid by the city to be at there 24/7. Ideally, organizations who already help the homeless could have representatives there.

Homeless people would be welcome to camp there, no questions asked, but any evidence of illegal drug or excessive alcohol use, stealing or battery on others would result in counseling and up to three offers of help — violations beyond that would result in expulsion from the site and arrest. Help first, then consequences for unacceptable behavior.

Once the sites were set up, overnight camping by anyone in any city park or property would forbidden. Those facilities are paid for by the taxes and fees paid by bona fida residents and we deserve to use them without fear or interference.

Ideally, use vacant lots that are not in residential areas or close to retail businesses such as groceries or restaurants. Examples in the NE quadrant: the vacant lot on Juan Tabo across from the metal recyclers; the vacant lot on the southeast corner of Juan Tabo and Central; or any of the vacant lots between Juan Tabo and Tramway.

Worth a try, and better for us and the homeless.


