State Police release details, IDs in police shooting near Clines Corners

Authorities identified the deputies and officers who opened fire on two armed robbery suspects, killing one and wounding another, following a pursuit late last month near Clines Corners.

State Police spokesman Officer Ray Wilson said 29-year-old Christy Dimas of Albuquerque was killed and 26-year-old Jacob Montoya was wounded in the Nov. 26 incident. No officers or deputies were injured.

He said State Police Officer Bryan Donis, a four-year veteran, is one of those who exchanged gunfire with the suspects at the tail end of a 50-mile pursuit.

Wilson did not identify the Torrance or Santa Fe deputies who fired during the incident.

Montoya, of Bernalillo, was hospitalized and has since been booked into the Torrance County Detention Center on multiple felonies, including assault on a peace officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

“New Mexico State Police acts solely as factfinders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters,” Wilson said. “That decision rests with the district attorney’s office. This incident remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau.”

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Magistrate Court:

Around 2:30 p.m. a Santa Fe County deputy spotted the suspect vehicle involved in the armed robbery of a Starbucks drive-thru in Santa Fe hours earlier. A pursuit ensued down southbound U.S. 285.

During the pursuit, suspects exchanged gunfire with the deputy twice as the pursuit led into Torrance County.

“It was not clear which of the suspects was driving and which suspect… was firing shots from the passenger side,” the affidavit states.

Around 3:12 p.m., a Torrance County deputy placed spike strips on the road and shot at the pair as they approached, causing the car to crash into the median before continuing down the highway. Soon after, Officer Donis joined the pursuit and fired at the car as well.

Soon after, the car drove off the highway and crashed with the driver side against a tree near Clines Corners. A tactical team responded and gave commands for the pair to surrender.

Montoya eventually crawled out the passenger side window and had been shot multiple times. Dimas was found shot to death in the passenger’s seat.

Authorities found two handguns, one of them stolen, inside the car and the car was also stolen. In the hospital, Montoya told police he had been asleep and woke up to Dimas robbing the Starbucks.

Montoya said the pair then switched seats and he drove during the pursuit and then “woke up in the hospital.” He asked for an attorney and didn’t answer any other questions.

“New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents work to independently determine the series of events that led up to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” State Police spokesman Wilson said. “Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney for their review and consideration.”