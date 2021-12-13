 Pitch in! - Albuquerque Journal

Pitch in!

By Louisa Barkalow / albuquerque resident

(On Nov. 20), my granddaughter celebrated her 14th birthday.

At her birthday party, she made a wish and blew out 14 candles. Her family and friends sang “Happy Birthday” and celebrated how much she has grown (5’8″) this year, as well what a lovely smart kid she is becoming.

A lot of other children around the globe share the same birthday.

Tragically, many will not live to blow out 14 candles. Malnutrition is the underlying cause for nearly half of the preventable deaths in children under the age of 5. These numbers have swelled because the pandemic has increased the number of families living in poverty. It has also negatively impacted already fragile health care delivery infrastructure at a country level. Children are missing vital vaccinations and vitamin supplements. Over 149 million children are stunted, meaning they will be physically small and their brains will not develop normally.

The devastation of malnutrition can be reversed.

There is a bill in the House and Senate, The Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021. If passed, it would provide USAID with funding and require the agency to establish clear time-bound targets for delivery of such medications as Vitamin A and emergency therapeutic foods.

What better birthday present could we give our children than to help ensure other children around the world will be able to grow into healthy adults who can reach their potential?

Imagine the joy that would fill the world if all kids can blow out birthday candles to the sound of “Happy Birthday” sung by those who love them.

Please call your representatives and ask them to cosponser this bill.


