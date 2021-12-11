 Freshman Forsling is a 7-foot ray of Lobo sunshine - Albuquerque Journal

Freshman Forsling is a 7-foot ray of Lobo sunshine

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Sebastian Forsling’s cheeks were as red as the cherry-painted walls in the Pit’s midramp media room on Thursday night.

And the smile on the face of the 7-foot freshman from Sweden, wearing an Allen Iverson Slam Magazine T-shirt, was almost as wide as he is tall.

“How are we doing?” he asked reporters loudly as he sat down behind the microphone for his first postgame interview as a Lobo.

Leave it to a cynical reporter to fire away with a: “Why so happy?”

“For me, just playing for this crowd and this city is just amazing,” Forsling said.

In Thursday night’s 87-67 win over Denver, Forsling had season highs in minutes (18:25), points (7), rebounds (2) and blocks (1). In the previous nine games for the Lobos (6-4), Forsling had only played a total of 24 minutes as he continues to play catch-up on conditioning after arriving in the United States late in the summer.

But that doesn’t mean he has been invisible to fans.

Sebastian Forsling

There has been no bigger cheerleader on the Lobos bench than the exuberant Forsling – always first to stand up to high-five a teammate checking out of a game, to cheer on a big play or to wave a towel in an effort to pump up the Lobo fans.

“As my mom taught me, you treat people how you want to get treated,” Forsling said when asked about his active bench presence. “So if I give the guys energy on the court when I’m on the bench and hype the crowd up, they’re gonna do the same for me when I’m on the court.”

His bubbly and refreshingly positive attitude, and acceptance of a role as a developing player whose big minutes as a Lobo are all ahead of him, is apparent every day to those around the program.

“Sebastian is a phenomenal person. I mean, just as good as it gets,” said Lobos coach Richard Pitino, who said getting Forsling more minutes at the backup center spot in the coming weeks is something the coaching staff hopes can happen.

“I think the stronger he gets to go along with his skill set, I believe he’s gonna be a really good player,” Pitino said. “I really do.”

Forsling said the speed of the American game is still the biggest adjustment he’s making.

“Back home, I could operate a lot faster because my head was faster than the game,” said Forsling. “But here, it took a little bit of time for my head to catch up with the speed, but now I’m getting more used to it.”

Lobo junior guard K.J. Jenkins was the first to hit the media room following Thursday’s game. After answering questions about the Lobos’ bounce back from the NMSU loss and his own career-high 21-point performance, which included a cross-court assist from Forsling on a corner 3-pointer, he was asked about Forsling getting his most court time of the season.

The second Forsling’s name was uttered in a reporter’s question, Jenkins let out a soft chuckle and smiled.

“Sebastian is a dude you gotta respect at the end of the day for how much he loves this game and he loves this program,” said Jenkins. “And he’s bought in to winning. … That’s my guy!”

Forsling’s father, Bengt Forsling, has been active this season on social media with Lobo fans and media. Despite the eight-hour time difference between Albuquerque and Floda, Sweden, and despite his son not playing much, the proud dad watches every game live online and figures out when to sleep later.

“I stay up in the night to watch the games from the Pit,” Bengt Forsling said. “When (UNM) plays at 7 (p.m.), it’s 3 (a.m.) in the Swedish nights. I like the team and how Sebastian is pushing his teammates from the bench.”

After Thursday’s game, Friday was full of bragging back home for the proud father.

“After a game like this one, a lot of friends is enjoying Sebastian’s smiling face and they all wish him all the best,” Bengt Forsling said. “He has been the talk of the day in my social media.”

While his family at home continues sending the positive vibes from afar, Sebastian Forsling can’t help but try and continue to do the same for his Lobo teammates while he continues to develop and bides his time waiting for a much bigger role with the Lobos down the road.

“It’s amazing,” Forsling said about the being a part of Lobo basketball. “Those guys – it’s more of a family feeling here.”

Sunday
Men: UTEP at New Mexico, 1 p.m., 770 AM/96.3 FM, Stadium (streaming)


