 Pfizer booster available for 16, 17 year olds - Albuquerque Journal

Pfizer booster available for 16, 17 year olds

By Rick Nathanson / Journal Staff Writer

Scheduling for the COVID-19 Pfizer booster shot for 16- and 17-year-olds is now available, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Friday, following approvals by the FDA, CDC and the New Mexico Medical Advisory Team.

Pfizer is the only booster shot authorized at this time for those teens. Adults 18 and older can get a booster shot of any of the COVID vaccines authorized in the U.S.

The Pfizer booster dose should be administered about six months after the second of two primary shots.

Parents and guardians can register and schedule their children for a booster at vaccineNM.org, or can schedule directly with their health care provider.

The necessity of booster shots is underscored by recent data that suggests vaccinations become less effective over time, and they are especially important given the rise in delta-related cases and the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, according to the DOH.

While vaccinations don’t prevent a person from getting COVID, they are effective in preventing a person from becoming severely ill and needing to be hospitalized, say public health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker Weekly Review for Dec. 10 indicated the age-adjusted COVID-19-associated hospitalization rate among adults ages 18 years and older was eight times higher in unvaccinated people than those who were vaccinated. Age-specific rates of COVID-19-associated hospitalizations are 13 times higher among unvaccinated adults ages 18-49 years, 11 times higher among unvaccinated adults ages 50—64 years, and six times higher among unvaccinated adults ages 65 and older.

The state DOH on Friday reported 1,468 additional COVID-19 cases, 158 fewer than reported Thursday, bringing the total number of COVID cases to 329,778.

The 10 counties with the largest numbers of new cases were Bernalillo, with 366; Doña Ana, 191; San Juan, 86; Santa Fe, 84; Otero, 79; Roosevelt, 79; Valencia, 76; Sandoval, 67; Chaves, 54; and Eddy 51.

The DOH also reported 13 additional COVID deaths, one less than Thursday. The statewide total number of deaths related to COVID now stands at 5,472.

The youngest among those 13 deaths were two men in their 40s, from Santa Fe County and Otero County; the oldest were two men in their 90s, from Doña Ana County and Valencia County. All 13 deaths were men, all had underlying conditions, and all but one were hospitalized.

As of Friday, 691 people were hospitalized with the virus, 25 fewer than on Thursday. In all, 278,030 cases have been designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Pfizer booster available for 16, 17 year olds
ABQnews Seeker
State reports slight decrease in cases, ... State reports slight decrease in cases, deaths, hospitalizations in NM
2
House OKs emergency medical malpractice legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Bill needed GOP amendment to secure ... Bill needed GOP amendment to secure two-thirds support
3
Aerospace firm's development plans collapse
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal always seemed somewhat 'Too good ... Proposal always seemed somewhat 'Too good to be true' says Mayor
4
Santa Fe officer's 2-year-old child shot, killed at Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigating Wednesday's fatal incident, release ... Police investigating Wednesday's fatal incident, release few details
5
New Mexico preps for future shortages on Pecos River ...
ABQnews Seeker
Distribution of surface, groundwater rights 'is ... Distribution of surface, groundwater rights 'is so urgent' that plan is needed
6
Man killed after standing up for security in Downtown ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bystander intervened in argument, shot in ... Bystander intervened in argument, shot in chest
7
Senate passes new congressional map for NM
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque would be split and all ... Albuquerque would be split and all three congressional districts would lean Democratic
8
NM stimulus spending bill could fund hospital
ABQnews Seeker
Facility likely would be located in ... Facility likely would be located in Valencia County
9
State Police release details, IDs in police shooting near ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities identified the deputies and officers ... Authorities identified the deputies and officers who opened fire on two armed robbery suspects, killing one and wounding another, following a pursuit late last ...