 Cops pair up with kids for holiday outing - Albuquerque Journal

Cops pair up with kids for holiday outing

By Journal Staff Report

Albuquerque Police Officer Andrew Faulkner with some happy children during last year’s Cops for Kids event. (Courtesy of APD)

Officers from a number of law enforcement agencies will pair up with underprivileged children on Sunday for the 27th annual “Cops for Kids” event in which kids will be treated to breakfast and fun at Top Golf, followed by a trip to Walmart to pick out gifts, and concluding with lunch at Dion’s.

From 100 to 120 kids age 6-11 are selected to participate in the holiday event each year. Referrals come from Albuquerque and Bernalillo County after-school programs and the final choice of kids is based on family income guidelines and available funding.

Teaming up with kids this year will be officers from the Albuquerque Police Department, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, Corrales Police, University of New Mexico Police and the Office of the Superintendent of Insurance.

Cops for Kids is funded by tax-deductible donations, which can be made at crimestoppersnm.com (select Cops for Kids from the drop down menu), or by contacting Sonya Marquez at smarquez@cabq.gov or calling (505) 917-6436.


