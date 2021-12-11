Las Cruces in two tournament finals

Tournament championships will be decided across the metro area on Saturday to cap a busy weekend for high school basketball.

Starting at the Joe Armijo Classic at Albuquerque Academy, Las Cruces High is appearing in both finals.

The girls doubled up the host Chargers 44-22 on Friday night as Emma Christiano had 21 points for Las Cruces. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Las Cruces (5-1) will face Farmington (5-0) for first place.

The Scorpions put up 53 first-half points, including a mammoth 26-0 run, as they routed Hope Christian 73-37 in the late semifinal.

Audrey Henderson buried five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Farmington.

The boys final at 8:15 p.m. features Las Cruces (6-0) and Albuquerque Academy (5-1).

The Chargers led comfortably most of the way against Organ Mountain, only to have to fend off the Knights (2-4) in the fourth quarter to advance with a 43-41 victory.

Kellan Gehres had 20 points to lead Academy, which is in search of its second tournament title in as many weeks after beating Belen to capture last week’s Sandia Prep Invitational.

In the first boys semifinal, Las Cruces had a huge second quarter, outscoring Hope Christian 27-9 en route to an 82-53 victory over the Huskies (2-3).

Senior guard Deuce Benjamin had 33 points, including four 3s, to pace the Bulldawgs.

• At the Rio Rancho High girls tournament, the host Rams and La Cueva won semifinal games on Friday to advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship matchup.

The Bears (3-2) thrashed Centennial 65-28 in the first semifinal, with four La Cueva players reaching double figures in points: Rylie Ottmann with 13, Eva Love with 11, and Carolina Romero and Olivia Haddock with 10 apiece.

La Cueva outscored the Hawks (4-3) by a 15-1 margin in the opening quarter.

“They definitely are not a bad team,” Bears coach Marisa Cogan said of Centennial. “We’ve been doing pretty well offensively so far this season, but today was the first day we put four quarters of defense together. And when defense turns to offense, that’s when we really get moving.”

Rio Rancho, which lost to Santa Fe on Tuesday, beat the Demonettes 31-28 in the late semifinal on Friday night. Olivia Bergsten had 10 points to lead the Rams (3-3).

“To me, the difference was we got after them on defense,” Rio Rancho coach Scott Peterson said. “We shocked them a little bit, we pressed them, and I felt we wore them down.”

St. Pius pulled out of the tournament on Friday. Peterson said Sartans coach Brio Rode had contracted COVID-19.

So, Saturday’s schedule will be different in that Mayfield is going to play two games: versus Grants at 12:30 p.m., and against Clovis at 3:30 p.m.

• At the boys Phil Griego Invitational at Cleveland, the host Storm (3-0) and District 1-5A rival Volcano Vista (6-0) will meet at 2:45 p.m. in Saturday’s title game.

In Friday’s semifinals, Cleveland pounded Piedra Vista 76-24, with Elijah Brody scoring 20 points and Daniel Steverson adding 16 points. The Hawks shredded Eldorado 75-27.

• At the Hub City Tournament in Belen, it will be a pair of unbeatens as Valley goes up against Santa Fe High at 3 p.m. Saturday in the title game.

The Vikings outscored the host Eagles 26-9 in the middle two quarters and went on to defeat Belen 48-32. Isaac Tapia had a team-best 17 points for Valley (5-0), while Mateo Hernandez added 16 points.

In the late semifinal, the Demons (6-0) beat Centennial (2-5) for the second time this season, downing the Hawks 55-45.

• At the Al Armendariz tournaments at Capital in Santa Fe, Hobbs will face Gallup at 5 p.m. in the girls final, with Española Valley taking on the host Jaguars at 6:30 p.m. in the boys championship game.

