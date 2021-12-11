Prep basketball: Las Cruces reaches two tournament finals

Tournament championships will be decided across the metro area on Saturday to cap a busy weekend for high school basketball.

Starting at the Joe Armijo Classic at Albuquerque Academy, Las Cruces High is appearing in both finals.

The girls doubled up the host Chargers 44-22 on Friday night as Emma Christiano had 21 points for Las Cruces. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Las Cruces (5-1) will face Farmington (5-0) for first place.

The Scorpions put up 53 first-half points, including a mammoth 26-0 run, as they routed Hope Christian 73-37 in the late semifinal.

Audrey Henderson buried five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Farmington.

The boys final at 8:15 p.m. features Las Cruces (6-0) and Albuquerque Academy (5-1).

The Chargers led comfortably most of the way against Organ Mountain, only to have to fend off the Knights (2-4) in the fourth quarter to advance with a 43-41 victory.

Kellan Gehres had 20 points to lead Academy, which is in search of its second tournament title in as many weeks after beating Belen to capture last week’s Sandia Prep Invitational.

In the first boys semifinal, Las Cruces had a huge second quarter, outscoring Hope Christian 27-9 en route to an 82-53 victory over the Huskies (2-3).

Senior guard Deuce Benjamin had 33 points, including four 3s, to pace the Bulldawgs.

• At the Rio Rancho High girls tournament, the host Rams and La Cueva won semifinal games on Friday to advance to Saturday’s 7 p.m. championship matchup.

The Bears (3-2) thrashed Centennial 65-28 in the first semifinal, with four La Cueva players reaching double figures in points: Rylie Ottmann with 13, Eva Love with 11, and Carolina Romero and Olivia Haddock with 10 apiece.

La Cueva outscored the Hawks (4-3) by a 15-1 margin in the opening quarter.

“They definitely are not a bad team,” Bears coach Marisa Cogan said of Centennial. “We’ve been doing pretty well offensively so far this season, but today was the first day we put four quarters of defense together. And when defense turns to offense, that’s when we really get moving.”

Rio Rancho, which lost to Santa Fe on Tuesday, beat the Demonettes 31-28 in the late semifinal on Friday night. Olivia Bergsten had 10 points to lead the Rams (3-3).

“To me, the difference was we got after them on defense,” Rio Rancho coach Scott Peterson said. “We shocked them a little bit, we pressed them, and I felt we wore them down.”

St. Pius pulled out of the tournament on Friday. Peterson said Sartans coach Brio Rode had contracted COVID-19.

So, Saturday’s schedule will be different in that Mayfield is going to play two games: versus Grants at 12:30 p.m., and against Clovis at 3:30 p.m.

• At the boys Phil Griego Invitational at Cleveland, the host Storm (3-0) and District 1-5A rival Volcano Vista (6-0) will meet at 2:45 p.m. in Saturday’s title game.

In Friday’s semifinals, Cleveland pounded Piedra Vista 76-24, with Elijah Brody scoring 20 points and Daniel Steverson adding 16 points. The Hawks shredded Eldorado 75-27.

• At the Hub City Tournament in Belen, it will be a pair of unbeatens as Valley goes up against Santa Fe High at 3 p.m. Saturday in the title game.

The Vikings outscored the host Eagles 26-9 in the middle two quarters and went on to defeat Belen 48-32. Isaac Tapia had a team-best 17 points for Valley (5-0), while Mateo Hernandez added 16 points.

In the late semifinal, the Demons (6-0) beat Centennial (2-5) for the second time this season, downing the Hawks 55-45.

• At the Al Armendariz tournaments at Capital in Santa Fe, Hobbs will face Gallup at 5 p.m. in the girls final, with Española Valley taking on the host Jaguars at 6:30 p.m. in the boys championship game.

PREP BASKETBALL

BOYS SUMMARIES

Joe Armijo Classic — Semifinals

LAS CRUCES 82,

HOPE CHRISTIAN 53

LAS CRUCES: David Cruz 7, Suge Valles 2, Elliott Cisneros 3, Abraham Mitchell 5, Kaden Self 15, William Benjamin 33, Isaiah Carr 6, Timothy Wilkens 4, Caleb Carr 7. Totals: 30 FG, 16-17 FT.

HOPE CHRISTIAN: Jeff Wyckoff 14, Jack Rupp 10, Noah Perry 10, Derrick Martinez 3, Kaden Miller 13, Tyler Gilmore 3. Totals: 19 FG, 5-15 FT.

Las Cruces 16 27 26 13—82

Hope Christian 14 9 16 14—53

3-pointers: LC 6 (Cruz, Cisneros, Benjamin 4), HC 7 (Wyckoff 2, Rupp 2, Perry 2, Martinez). Team fouls: LC 14, HC 15. Fouled out: LC, I. Carr.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 43,

ORGAN MOUNTAIN 41

ORGAN MOUNTAIN: Travon Del Ferraro 10, Ethan Coomes 3, Yehnhi Wilson 3, Lenny Washington 16, Preston Lopez 6, Brandon Kehres 3. Totals: 14 FG, 8-12 FT.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY: Kellan Gehres 20, Will James 3, Dillon McCleskey 5, Kane Demers 4, Mark McIntosh 4, Joe Jack 3, Justin Mask 2, Mason Huslig 2. Totals: 13 FG, 12-23 FT.

Organ Mountain 4 3 12 22—41

Abq. Academy 14 7 12 10—43

3-pointers: OM 5 (Washington 3, Lopez 2), AA 5 (Gehres 3, McIntosh, Jack). Team fouls: OM 19, AA 11. Fouled out: None.

Joe Armijo Classic — Consolation bracket

RIO GRANDE 56, CLOVIS 41

CLOVIS: Brian Weiss 8, Luciano Webster 4, Manuel Gutierrez 2, Kash Roberts 2, Jaydon Levenshaw 2, Juan Hernandez 15, R.J. Nora 7, Andrew Hall 1. Totals: 15 FG, 8-21 FT.

RIO GRANDE (1-4): Jose Galindo 11, Jonah Lopez 19, Andres Chavez 2, Jonathon Lukesh 13, Eliseo Velasquez 5, Santiago Gonzalez 6. Totals: 21 FG, 7-8 FT.

Clovis 9 15 3 14—41

Rio Grande 20 15 7 14—56

3-pointers: C 3 (Weiss, Hernandez 2), RG 7 (Galindo 3, Lopez 2, Lukesch, Velasquez). Team fouls: C 15, RG 17. Fouled out: None.

WEST MESA 80, GODDARD 45

GODDARD: Jerrick Mendoza 9, Damian Aragon 10,James Torrez 4, Jameel Cannon 8, Noah Reese 6, Elijah Romero 6, Zeke Esquivel 2. Totals: 15 FG, 12-18 FT.

WEST MESA: Brandon Lagunas 15, Elijah Espinoza 8, Ty Barlow 12, Jeremiah Holtz 4, Donovan Cruz 3, Sonny Ortiz 14, Andres Brito 19, Torrance Burdex 5. Totals: 27 FG, 14-28 FT.

Goddard 4 8 22 11—45

West Mesa 16 29 23 12—80

3-pointers: G 3 (Mendoza, Cannon 2), WM 12 (Lagunas 2, Espinoza, Holtz, Ortiz 4, Brito 4). Team fouls: G 20, WM 15. Fouled out: None.

Other boys games

HIGHLAND 85, CHAPARRAL 29

CHAPARRAL (1-6): Daniel Perez 5, Jair Ceballlos 10, Miguel Ponce 3, Robert Trujillo 4, Andy Ybarra 5, Jesus Hernandez 2. Totals: 11 FG, 2-2 FT.

HIGHLAND (4-0): Jojo Woody 2, Alexis Dominguez 8, Eliab Lopez 8, Ricky Leon 4, Gustavo Ayala 8, Jonathon Guerrero 14, Fernando Hernandez 8, Raul Stanford 3, Jose Murillo 28, JJ Williams 2. Totals: 39 FG, 2-15 FT.

Chaparral 10 13 4 2—29

Highland 24 22 28 11—85

3-pointers: C 5 (Perez, Ceballos 2, Ponce, Ybarra. H 5 (Lopez, Guerrero 3, Stanford. Team fouls: C 15, H 11. Fouled out: none. Technicals: None.

Belen Tournament

VALLEY 48, BELEN 32

Valley (5-0): Kevin Griner 10, Isaac Tapia 17, Josh Gutierrez 2, Mateo Hernandez 16, Noah Torres 2, Alec Giron 1. Totals: 16 FG, 11-14 FT.

Belen (4-2): Elijah Romero 2, Luis Garcia 7, Hunter Garcia 2, Gabriel Tafoyta 2, Dallon Bland 6, Brody Jaquez 7, Daniel Corrales 6. Totals: 9 FG, 14-16 FT.

Valley 11 9 17 11—48

Belen 14 0 9 9— 32

3-pointers: V 5 (Tapia, Hernandez 4), B 0. Team fouls: V 13, B 17. Fouled out: V, Torres.

GIRLS SUMMARIES

Joe Armijo Classic — Semifinals

FARMINGTON 73,

HOPE CHRISTIAN 37

FARMINGTON (5-0): Kamalani Anitielu 9, Audrey Henderson 21, Kapiolani Anitielu 9, Trisele Begay 5, Kiiyani Anitielu 10, Maleah Charlie 7, Tinaya Parrish 6, Linsey Yazzie 6. Totals 28 8-11 73.

HOPE CHRISTIAN (2-3): Charley Bitsoih 6, Gabby Parsons 3, Alyssa Vigil 13, Kathleen Obisike 10, Melinda Hernandez 2, Isabel Richardson 3. Totals 15 3-5 37.

Farmington 28 25 11 9 — 73

Hope 13 8 6 10 — 37

3-point goals: F 9 (Henderson 5, Kap.Anitielu 2, Kam.Anitielu, Begay); HC 4 (Bitsoih 2, Vigil, Richardson). Total fouls: F 11; HC 15.

LAS CRUCES 44, ABQ. ACADEMY 22

LAS CRUCES (6-1): Cameron Rodriguez 2, Mercedes Willis 6, Jaci Powers 3, Liola Ashida 12, Emma Christiano 21. Totals: 19 FG, 5-9 FT.

ABQ. ACADEMY: Mia Moore 6, Zoe Kunz 4, Reagan Madonia 2, Kachi Onyia 4, Cara Anderson 2, Elena Jordan 4. Totals: 10 FG, 2-8 FT.

Las Cruces 10 7 15 12—44

Abq. Academy 4 6 6 6—22

3-pointers: LC 1 (Powers), AA 0. Team fouls: LC 16 AA 14.

Joe Armijo Classic — Consolation bracket

ORGAN MOUNTAIN 72,

WEST MESA 45

ORGAN MOUNTAIN: Hailey Hernandez 11, Harmanie Dominguez 23, Ilani Delgado 2, Camila Gatica 2, Helena Strawbridge 5, Yvanna Villareal 7, Jessica Roberts 2, Caitlin Turnbow 20. Totals: 26 FG, 13-17 FT.

WEST MESA: Destiny Jackson 8, Alyssa Rodarte 2, Olivia Francia 9, Kiana Sandoval 4, Olivia Fresquez 2, Marisa de Hoyes 5, Marisa Martinez 5, Monique Sena 6, Sarah Whitehorse 4. Totals: 18 FG, 4-5 FT.

Organ Mountain 14 4 27 27—72

West Mesa 10 11 10 14—45

3-pointers: OG 7 (Hernandez, Dominguez 5, Villareal), WM 5 (Jackson 2, Francia, Martinez, Sena). Team fouls: OG 9, WM 13. Fouled out: WM, Sandoval.

CLEVELAND 79, RIO GRANDE 5

RIO GRANDE: Amaya Caraway 4, Xiclaly Gandara 1. Totals: 2 FG, 1-2 FT.

CLEVELAND: Aubrey Jaramillo 18, Malia Mose 8, Angelique Abeyta 7, Breanna Wolfe 12, Isabella Goss 2, Kindyll Sandoval 17, Yolanda Munoz 6, Allyson Frank 7, Brigett Ignacio 2. Totals: 31 FG, 12-22 FT.

Rio Grande 3 2 0 0— 5

Cleveland 30 25 13 11—79

3-pointers: RG 0, C 5 (Jaramillo 2, Sandoval 3). Team fouls: RG 16, C 6. Fouled out: None.

Rio Rancho Tournament semifinal

LA CUEVA 65, CENTENNIAL 28

CENTENNIAL (4-3): Paetin Silva 4, Casandra Holguin 3, Aspen Salazar 13, Joslyn Montez 6, Valerie Guzman 2. Totals 9 8-13 28.

LA CUEVA (3-2): Rylie Ottmann 13, Eva Love 11, Carolina Romero 10, Toni Lucero 6, Olivia Haddock 10, Alexis Ayers 8, Teona Savic 2, Karleigh Gutierrez 5. Totals 27 4-4 65.

Centennial 1 7 11 9 — 28

La Cueva 15 13 18 19 — 65

3-point goals: C 2 (Salazar 2); LC 7 (Ottmann 3, Romero 2, Love, Gutierrez). Total fouls: C 5; LC 14.

Alice King Tournament semifinal Moriarty

BERNALILLO 80, POJOAQUE 38

BERNALILLO (5-0): Gabby O’Hara 11, Leah Valdez 9, Savannah Harris 8, Deandra Spencer 2, Juliana Aragon 36, Nizhoni Keeto 2, Davina Barnaby 2, Kylene Chino 11. Totals 31 FG, 14-15 FT.

POJOAQUE: Anissa Herrera 7, Amaya Gonzales 4, Jazmine Valdez 3, Lauren Salazar 6, Anica Urioste 2, Tonni Aguino 16. Totals 17 FG, 0-1 FT.

Bernalillo 24 21 23 12 — 80

Pojoaque 8 17 7 6 — 38

3-point goals: B 4 (Aragon 3, Valdez), P 4 (Salazar 2, Herrera, Valdez). Team fouls: B 7, P 11. Fouled out: None.

HIGHLAND 73, CHAPARRAL 37

CHAPARRAL (6-2): Brianna Quirota 6, Ariana Marchan 5, Celeste Ordonez 2, Nathalie Hernandez 5, Andrea Molina 9, Karen Marquez 1, Ashley Arnendariz 4, Azul Cateras 4, Haley Sanchez. Totals: 12 FG, 10-23.

HIGHLAND (5-1): Deniece Ryan 17, Ava Cordrova 3, Kamryn Aragon 3, Harmony Jenkins 5, Vania Limas 6, Zoriah Jackson 9, Brianna Stockton 9, Becky Carpenter 6, Aaliyah Nevarez 8, Ebony Conner 7. Totals: 28 FG, 10-14 FT.

Chaparral 7 5 13 12—37

Highland 10 18 21 24—73

3-pointers: C 3 (Marchan, Hernandez, Molina), H 7 (Ryan, Cordova, Aragon, Jenkins, Stockton, Nevarez 2). Team fouls: H 20, C 19. Fouled out: None

SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 64, CAPITAL 29

SFIS 16 18 16 14—64

Capital 9 3 4 13—29

SFIS: Jordan Torres 13, Cameron Conners 11. Capital: Annalise Leos 7.