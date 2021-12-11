 New Mexico school enrollment flat even though kids in class - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico school enrollment flat even though kids in class

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press / Report for America

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico public schools have not recovered from the 4% drop in enrollment during the coronavirus pandemic despite the return to in-person schooling.

The state had already seen enrollment decline around 1% following years of fewer births and an aging population. The closure of school doors last year accelerated the decline, as many families opted to homeschool instead of attending virtual schools.

Public school enrollment from pre-K through high school stayed virtually flat this year at 318,608, marking a decrease of 13 students compared to last fall, according to data released by the education department.

In Albuquerque, kindergarten represented the largest drop in enrollment last year, but administrators hoped they’d be back, even at the risk of overflowing classrooms. But there was no rebound. In fact, enrollment is slightly down in all grade levels this year.

“In some cases they’re staying home. Some may be in private schools. And some — we wonder if they’ve left the state,” said Albuquerque Superintendent Scott Elder.

Because school funding is directly tied to enrollment, Albuquerque had a $35 million hole in the budget last year, filled with one-time federal funds.

Home school enrollment accounted for around half of the enrollment decline across the state last year, from around 8,800 to 15,400. This year homeschooling is slightly down, at 10,300.

___

This version corrects that statewide fall enrollment was 318,608, not 318,621, and that the overall decrease was 13 students, not an increase of 13 students.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico school enrollment flat even though kids in ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico public schools have not ... New Mexico public schools have not recovered from the 4% drop in enrollment during the coronavirus pandemic despite the return to in-person schooling. The ...
2
Judge OKs regulators' subpoena for 'Rust' assistant director
ABQnews Seeker
The assistant director who handed Alec ... The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available ...
3
Pfizer booster available for 16, 17 year olds
ABQnews Seeker
State reports slight decrease in cases, ... State reports slight decrease in cases, deaths, hospitalizations in NM
4
Cops pair up with kids for holiday outing
ABQnews Seeker
Youngsters treated to breakfast, fun at ... Youngsters treated to breakfast, fun at Top Golf, gift trip to Walmart and lunch at Dion's
5
House OKs emergency medical malpractice legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Bill needed GOP amendment to secure ... Bill needed GOP amendment to secure two-thirds support
6
Aerospace firm's development plans collapse
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal always seemed somewhat 'Too good ... Proposal always seemed somewhat 'Too good to be true' says mayor
7
Santa Fe officer's 2-year-old child shot, killed at Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police investigating Wednesday's fatal incident, release ... Police investigating Wednesday's fatal incident, release few details
8
New Mexico preps for future shortages on Pecos River
ABQnews Seeker
Distribution of surface, groundwater rights 'is ... Distribution of surface, groundwater rights 'is so urgent' that plan is needed
9
Man killed after standing up for security in Downtown ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bystander intervened in argument, shot in ... Bystander intervened in argument, shot in chest