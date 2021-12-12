 Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico to bring Handel's 'Messiah' aimed towards a younger audience - Albuquerque Journal

Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico to bring Handel’s ‘Messiah’ aimed towards a younger audience

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico wants to introduce children to Handel’s “Messiah.”

Visitors to this year’s Sixth Annual Children’s “Messiah” can nibble on some breakfast before meeting Mr. Handel at the Episcopal Cathedral of St. John on Saturday, Dec. 18.

The cathedral will offer the free food before the music with Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico begins. The choristers will join young singers from Roosevelt Middle School in Tijeras, the Rio Rancho Youth Chorus and Albuquerque Academy.

Founding director Maxine Thévenot pared the normally three-hour oratorio to 45 minutes (the first movement) to make it palatable for young ears.

“Mr. Handel comes out and gives an introduction about how he wrote this piece and why he wrote this piece,” she said, “so there’s an educational component, too.”

Thévenot will accompany the singers on keyboard. Local instrumentalists also will perform. She expects about 75 singers to join them, with a few from neighboring schools. As usual, she encouraged participants and audience members alike to dress for the occasion.

“We’ve had old Baroque-style wigs,” she said. “People wear their ugly Christmas sweaters. They wear lights around their necks.”

Children can bring cushions or pillows to sit on the floor.

All participants and audience members are asked to wear masks.

If you go
WHAT: Polyphony: Voices from New Mexico performing Handel’s Children’s “Messiah”



WHEN: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18; free breakfast 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.



WHERE: Episcopal Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver Ave. SW



HOW MUCH: Free with two non-perishable items for the cathedral’s food pantry



INFO: 505-821-1956, polyphonyvoicesofnewmexico@gmail.com.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Prisoner on temporary release takes readers on a quest ...
Arts
Ethan Lockhart is doing time in ... Ethan Lockhart is doing time in a Nevada prison for armed robbery. He's baffled to suddenly learn he ...
2
Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico to bring Handel's 'Messiah' ...
Arts
Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico wants ... Polyphony: Voices of New Mexico wants to introduce children to Handel's "Messiah."Visi ...
3
Opera looks at the impact an immigration raid had ...
Arts
Invading with helicopters, buses and vans, ... Invading with helicopters, buses and vans, the Immigration and Custom Service sent 900 agents to arr ...
4
Whitewash on trees protects from sun, pests
Arts
Q. We were driving along Corrales ... Q. We were driving along Corrales Road this past weekend and I noticed a "young" orchard where all t ...
5
Albuquerque-based photographer Bill Tondreau stitches together masterpieces
Arts
Editor's note: The Journal continues the ... Editor's note: The Journal continues the once-a-month series "From the Studio" with Kathaleen Robert ...
6
Library Friends' book, CD, DVD sale on Dec. 11
Arts
Friends of the Public Library will ... Friends of the Public Library will hold a used book, CD and DVD sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1 ...
7
Two books address mental health issues, explain how to ...
Arts
Bringing greater clarity to dealing with ... Bringing greater clarity to dealing with issues such as relationships, depression, grief and addiction
8
Santa Fe Desert Chorale kicks off the season with ...
Arts
The Santa Fe Desert Chorale returns ... The Santa Fe Desert Chorale returns to in-person performances with its 2021 Winter Festival: "Nocheb ...
9
The New Mexico Symphonic Chorus to host holiday concert
Arts
Bach's "Christmas Oratorio" to be performed ... Bach's "Christmas Oratorio" to be performed with the New Mexico Philharmonic and the Sunset Mesa School Choir