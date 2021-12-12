Plan to use stimulus funds to bolster NM public health hits roadblock

SANTA FE — A fast-developing plan to use $335 million of New Mexico’s unspent federal relief funds to bolster the state’s public health infrastructure was put on hold Saturday —at least for now.

While backers of the proposal, Senate Bill 9, argued the state should seek “transformational” changes with roughly $1.1 billion in unspent money from the American Rescue Plan Act, several senators said the plan needs to be more closely scrutinized.

They also questioned how it would jibe with a separate plan to earmark $504.5 million of the federal relief funds for road repairs, broadband expansion, State Parks improvements and other projects.

That plan, House Bill 2, was approved by the House on a 65-1 vote Friday and is awaiting action in the Senate.

“I don’t see anything wrong here — it’s just timing,” Sen. William Sharer, R-Farmington, said during Saturday’s meeting of the Senate Finance Committee, while suggesting the public health spending plan could be more closely vetted during the 30-day legislative session that starts next month.

The plan crafted by three Democratic senators — Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces, Gerald Ortiz y Pino of Albuquerque and Martin Hickey of Albuquerque — would appropriate $75 million to build and run a new school of public health affiliated with the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center.

It would also earmark $100 million to expand behavioral health services statewide, after the state’s behavioral health system was upended by former Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration in 2013 amid allegations of fraudulent billing that were ultimately rejected.

“This is how we can begin rebuilding the system,” Ortiz y Pino said.

Several public health officials testified in favor of the spending package, including UNM College of Population Health Dean Tracie Colllins.

Collins served as secretary of the state Department of Health for eight months during the COVID-19 pandemic, before returning to her UNM job at the end of July.

“The time is now to put funding toward public health,” Collins said during Saturday’s hearing. “We need to quit wasting time.”

But members of the Senate Finance Committee ultimately voted 6-1 to table the proposal, meaning it’s unlikely to advance during the special legislative session focused on redistricting that’s expected to run into next week.

“It’s not because it is a bad proposal or doesn’t merit further interaction,” said Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, in explaining her motion to table the proposal.

Meanwhile, the federal pandemic relief funds were the subject of a legal dispute between a bipartisan group of legislators and Lujan Grisham’s office.

The Supreme Court ultimately sided with the lawmakers in the case, ruling Lujan Grisham could not spend the money without legislative approval. That prompted the Democratic governor to add spending of the funds to the agenda of the ongoing special session.