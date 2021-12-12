 Person found dead following alleyway fire off East Central - Albuquerque Journal

Person found dead following alleyway fire off East Central

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Firefighters found a person dead after dousing a blaze in an alleyway Friday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation and did not say how the person died.

Fire crews responded around 11 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 5500 block of Acoma SE, a block from San Pedro and Central, the agency said in a news release. Firefighters found heavy flames in an alleyway between two commercials buildings with power lines and transformers arcing overhead.

AFR said crews doused the fire before searching the adjacent buildings and area, finding one person dead where the flames had been.

“No further information is available at this time,” the release said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Person found dead following alleyway fire off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters found a person dead after ... Firefighters found a person dead after dousing a blaze in an alleyway Friday night in Southeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque Fire Rescue said the cause of ...
2
NM lawmakers approve new congressional map
ABQnews Seeker
A congressional map that splits Albuquerque ... A congressional map that splits Albuquerque and reshapes the political landscape in New Mexico won final approval Saturday from state lawmakers. The proposal, Senate ...
3
Plan to use stimulus funds to bolster NM public ...
ABQnews Seeker
A fast-developing plan to use $335 ... A fast-developing plan to use $335 million of New Mexico's unspent federal relief funds to bolster the state's public health infrastructure was put on ...
4
Fentanyl: No. 1 drug driving violence, crime in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed(''); In May an undercover DEA agent asked John Seibel if he could make fentanyl pills that ...
5
Fentanyl use exploding on Albuquerque streets
ABQnews Seeker
> iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: ... > iframe {position: absolute;top: 0;left: 0;} _psEmbed('');Esperanza Cordova isn’t afraid of the blues. Then again, the 43-year-old isn’t afraid of much. She’s been ...
6
New Mexico school enrollment flat even though kids in ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico public schools have not ... New Mexico public schools have not recovered from the 4% drop in enrollment during the coronavirus pandemic despite the return to in-person schooling. The ...
7
Judge OKs regulators' subpoena for 'Rust' assistant director
ABQnews Seeker
The assistant director who handed Alec ... The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin a prop gun that killed a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set must make himself available ...
8
Pfizer booster available for 16, 17 year olds
ABQnews Seeker
State reports slight decrease in cases, ... State reports slight decrease in cases, deaths, hospitalizations in NM
9
Cops pair up with kids for holiday outing
ABQnews Seeker
Youngsters treated to breakfast, fun at ... Youngsters treated to breakfast, fun at Top Golf, gift trip to Walmart and lunch at Dion's