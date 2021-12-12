Person found dead following alleyway fire off East Central

Firefighters found a person dead after dousing a blaze in an alleyway Friday night in Southeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue said the cause of the fire is under investigation and did not say how the person died.

Fire crews responded around 11 p.m. to reports of a fire in the 5500 block of Acoma SE, a block from San Pedro and Central, the agency said in a news release. Firefighters found heavy flames in an alleyway between two commercials buildings with power lines and transformers arcing overhead.

AFR said crews doused the fire before searching the adjacent buildings and area, finding one person dead where the flames had been.

“No further information is available at this time,” the release said.