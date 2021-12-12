Noble is the big winner at Lobos football banquet

Joey Noble, who was basically unstoppable all season long, took home three awards including the Bill Brannin Most Valuable Player Award Saturday night at the Lobo Football Awards Banquet at the Embassy Suites.

Noble also was named defensive MVP and outstanding defensive lineman. Noble recorded 18½ tackles for loss, the most by a Lobo in 20 years, and 6½ sacks, both numbers leading the team. He is UNM’s top shot for the NFL in 2022.

Freshmen Aaron Dumas was named the Reese Hill Offensive MVP and Luke Wysong was named the Special Teams MVP. Dumas rushed for 658 yards, becoming the first true freshman to lead the team in rushing since DonTrell Moore in 2002. Wysong became the first true freshman to lead UNM in all-purpose yardage with 717 total yards.

Sophomore Tavian Combs, who was second at UNM in tackles per game (7.36) and total tackles (81), was named the Clyde Hill Most Improved Player. Kyle Stapley, who finished the season with his 43rd consecutive start, was named the team’s Outstanding Offensive Lineman.

Bobby Cole, a running back, was named the Chuck Cummings Most Inspirational Award winner. He started the season as the featured back and moved to a fullback role as UNM switched to a more option-based offense due to injuries. Radson Jang, a 245-pound offensive lineman who became UNM’s starting center at the end of the season won the First Team Lobo Club Award for Unselfish Devotion.

The three Scout Team MVP awards went to Nate Jones on offense, Keith Alvarado on defense and Michael Buckley on special teams.

The Lobos, 3-9 this season, host a Signing Day watch party at Revel Entertainment on Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 p.m..